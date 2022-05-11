Another Mother’s Day celebration recently took place in Nigeria and a number of internet users celebrated their mums online

Top Nigerian celebrities were also not left out as they remembered their wives, late mothers and the good women in their lives

Legit.ng took a look at some Nigerian stars who marked Mother’s Day and how they went about it

Mother’s Day is one special event that is held several times in a year, especially in Nigeria, as people try to showcase their love for their mums or the mother figures in their lives.

Another of such events recently took place and a number of Nigerian celebrities, both male and female, made sure to acknowledge it.

In the past, a number of Nigerian female celebs, especially the single mothers, have been known to celebrate themselves on Father’s Day and it appears a male celeb also took this approach on Mother’s Day.

Nigerian celebrities celebrate Mother's Day. Photos: @realimadeadeleke, @tobibakre, @lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

Stars whose mothers have also passed on made sure to dedicate a special message to them on the day for mums.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at a few Nigerian celebrities who marked Mother’s Day and how they went about it.

1. Davido and sister Sharon:

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, and his siblings usually speak openly about the demise of their mother and they made sure to remember her on Mother’s Day. The singer’s sister, Sharon, shared a throwback photo of their late mum on social media and Davido reacted.

2. Imade Adeleke:

Singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade’s social media page made sure to highlight her beautiful relationship with her mother, Sophia Momodu, on Mother’s Day. An adorable photo compilation of their sweet moments was posted online and fans gushed over them.

3. Gbenro Ajibade:

This Nollywood actor and ex-husband to top actress, Osas Ighodaro, got fans buzzing with his Mother’s Day post. The film star noted that friends called him to wish him a Happy Mother’s Day. Numerous fans felt he was throwing shade at his ex-wife, Osas.

4. Adekunle Gold:

Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, also sometimes called AG Baby, dedicated a special post to his wife, Simi, on Mother’s Day. The singer shared a photo of her holding their baby girl, Deja, as they vacationed abroad. Gold then accompanied the photo with a sweet Mother’s Day caption.

5. Tobi Bakre:

BBNaija star Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, have been known to be two big goofballs going by their fun videos on social media and the reality star posted one of such clips on Mother’s Day. The video had their numerous fans laughing and Tobi celebrated Anu for birthing their son, Malik.

Happy Mother’s Day.

