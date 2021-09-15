The lingering battle between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Kpokpogri has taken a new turn after DSS reportedly arrested him

Kpokpogri was also accused of failing to return Tonto's Toyota Hilus 2021 model vehicle in his possession

Kpokpogri has, however, denied the allegations during a live IG session where he made it clear that he hasn't been arrested by DSS operatives

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken legal actions against ex-lover, Kpopogri Joseph and also sanctioned his reported arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS arrests Kpokpogri for allegedly blackmailing Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @tontolet @kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

A document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao recently surfaced online and Kpokpogri was accused of going about blackmailing the actress allegedly planting CCTV cameras in his own apartment. The said cameras reportedly reported their activities whenever she came visiting.

In the document, Kpokpogri was also accused of obtaining the sum of eight million naira from Tonto but was only able to pay back six million naira with a pending balance of two million naira.

It was also alleged that a Toyota Hilux 2021 bought and registered in Tonto's name is in Kpokpogri possession and he's not willing to release it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the court documents making the rounds online below:

Kpokpogri denies arrest rumours

Shortly after the news of his arrest surfaced online, Kpokpogri took to his page on Instagram to dismiss the reports.

He cleared the air by going on a live session where he made it clear that he is in his home and has not been picked up by DSS officials.

Kpokpogri further hinted that there's law in the country and fans shouldn't be moved by people who say a lot of stupid talks because they can afford to buy cheap data and spread fake news.

Watch the live session below:

Tonto Dikeh celebrates break up with Kpokpogri

In a related development, legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress was in a happy mood and celebrated after she broke the news of her break up with Kpokpogri to her followers on Instagram

She shared an excited photo of herself in a Sunday outfit and announcing with a great smile that their relationship is over that congratulations should be the only valid conversation on her timeline.

She later thanked controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers for helping her in exposing Kpokpogri

Source: Legit.ng