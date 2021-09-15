Tonto Dikeh: I’m in My House, Prince Kpokpogri Blows Hot Amid Rumours of DSS Arrest, Goes Live on IG
- The lingering battle between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Kpokpogri has taken a new turn after DSS reportedly arrested him
- Kpokpogri was also accused of failing to return Tonto's Toyota Hilus 2021 model vehicle in his possession
- Kpokpogri has, however, denied the allegations during a live IG session where he made it clear that he hasn't been arrested by DSS operatives
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken legal actions against ex-lover, Kpopogri Joseph and also sanctioned his reported arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).
A document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao recently surfaced online and Kpokpogri was accused of going about blackmailing the actress allegedly planting CCTV cameras in his own apartment. The said cameras reportedly reported their activities whenever she came visiting.
Amid Kpokpogri drama, Tonto Dikeh drops videos of fresh body, says she will be going offline for days
In the document, Kpokpogri was also accused of obtaining the sum of eight million naira from Tonto but was only able to pay back six million naira with a pending balance of two million naira.
It was also alleged that a Toyota Hilux 2021 bought and registered in Tonto's name is in Kpokpogri possession and he's not willing to release it.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Check out the court documents making the rounds online below:
Kpokpogri denies arrest rumours
Shortly after the news of his arrest surfaced online, Kpokpogri took to his page on Instagram to dismiss the reports.
He cleared the air by going on a live session where he made it clear that he is in his home and has not been picked up by DSS officials.
Kpokpogri further hinted that there's law in the country and fans shouldn't be moved by people who say a lot of stupid talks because they can afford to buy cheap data and spread fake news.
Tonto vs Kpokpogri: Funny reactions as Angela Okorie tries to speak like an 'oyinbo' while weighing in
Watch the live session below:
Tonto Dikeh celebrates break up with Kpokpogri
In a related development, legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress was in a happy mood and celebrated after she broke the news of her break up with Kpokpogri to her followers on Instagram
She shared an excited photo of herself in a Sunday outfit and announcing with a great smile that their relationship is over that congratulations should be the only valid conversation on her timeline.
She later thanked controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers for helping her in exposing Kpokpogri
Source: Legit.ng