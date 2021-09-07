Hours after Annie Idibia shocked Nigerians by calling out 2baba, popular OAP Nedu's ex-wife, Uzoamaka also accused her husband of domestic violence

The drama however took an interesting turn when Nedu accused his estranged wife of paternity fraud

The OAP revealed that their first son is not his biological child even though he was born within the period during which they were married

Uzoamaka in a recent interview revealed that she did not cheat on her ex-husband at any point during the time they were together

Popular Nigerian OAP, Nedu clapped back at his estranged wife, Uzoamaka with a strong accusation after she called him out for abusing her.

According to the media personality, the fact that his ex-wife cheated on him was what drove him to do paternity tests on their kids and he found out their son isn't his.

Nedu's wife says she spoke up to get his attention

Uzoamaka tells her story

Nedu's estranged wife opted to swear by the bible to prove her truth even though it was not available.

Reacting to her ex-husband's accusation, Uzoamaka said that from the day Nedu walked into her life and eventually left, she never knew another man.

She continued by saying that accusing her of cheating and bringing another child home is what most men are quick to say whenever couples fight.

Uzoamaka who isn't fazed by Nedu's revelation said that she decided to speak up because of her kids, her daughters.

She went on to say she didn't grant the interview or put up photos of her battered body from his beatings to confirm if she cheated or not.

According to the mum of three, she exposed everything to get his attention because she has been trying to get him to speak with her in different ways.

She further disclosed that she knew the card he would play (which is not a secret) after she called him out.

Uzoamaka also challenged Nedu to post the full video of a short clip he shared so that the world can see what she looked like when she walked through a door she was hitting in the said video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

newlordchubby:

"She’s granting interviews now??? Is there another word for shamelessness?"

ezinneajiba:

"You never cheated, so who impregnated you??"

mr._romero_:

"You did not cheat them how come your son is not Nedu's son?"

uchezipele:

"Madam, I am disgusted by the whole cinema you are putting up. There are other ways to get his attention not social media biko."

Nedu's friend opens up on the paternity of his son

A Jos-based Nigerian comedian opened up on the identity of the actual father of the child of OAP Nedu's ex-wife.

In a statement on his Instagram handle, the comedian named Osama stated that Nedu's supposed first son belongs to his wife's elder sister's husband and that she had used the pregnancy to achieve her marriage to him.

Osama also accused Hazel of domestic abuse recounting how she attacks Nedu to the point that he locks his door for safety reasons.

Source: Legit.ng