Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing’s former relationship with ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan, is once again in the news

A video recently made the rounds of Falegan stating that personal hygiene was his reason for backing out of their relationship

According to him, Nkechi wears one pant for three days and she can be indoors all day without brushing her teeth

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan (ODF), has once again updated fans about their failed relationship.

Falegan recently went viral on social media after a video of him speaking on why he backed out of their relationship trended.

In the clip making the rounds, Falegan accused Nkechi of having poor personal hygiene and he went ahead to give some examples.

Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo Falegan claims she wears one pant for three days. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday, @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

According to the aspiring Ekiti state politician, the actress wears one pant for three days. He also claimed that he took her lingerie shopping but it did not make a difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

ODF added that Nkechi can go for a whole day without brushing her teeth and leaving everywhere messed up. He then addressed fans who were displeased about their breakup to go and marry her.

In his words:

“Do you know why I left? Personal hygiene. You have to tell a woman to change her pant in three days, you have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning and after the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No I wouldn’t. I even took you to Westfield, London, lingerie shopping. You wear am? No you didn’t, why? personal hygiene.”

See the trending video below:

Nkechi Blessing shuts down ex-boo’s claims, says she doesn’t wear pants

Not long after Opeyemi Falegan’s video accusing her of poor personal hygiene went viral, the actress reacted on social media.

She labelled the claims as false and noted that she doesn’t even own a single pant because she does not wear them.

Nkechi added that ODF’s claim has left her vindicated because it is all lies.

See below:

Internet users react to Opeyemi Falegan’s claims and Nkechi’s comment

Thecanemakers:

“This man and kpokpogarri no difference.”

Chopyet:

“As a single girl one thing I have learnt lately is “NEVER MARRY ANY MAN THAT TALKS ALOOOT” … all the drama going on lately on the internet started with these men bringing their personal problems here.”

Sarah_oyinadeart:

“I don’t believe this you just brought this up for the world to abuse her we no buy am why you go buy person lingerie way and she no wear am person way get lingerie’s store not everyone woman likes under wear maybe she doesn’t wear them.”

Pweetytemmy:

“OMG!!! what kind of embarrassment is this? If Nkechi starts with him now, they would say she has started but they won’t see the rubbish this guy was spewing o!”

I_am_candydessie:

“He is just pained coz nkechi didn’t accept the mumu apology.”

Ade_tiwale:

“You apologize then later you saying worse things about her again.. which kain man abi guy b dis? Why apologize in the first place if you’d still do a clap back❌❌❌❌.”

Roselineikeogochukwu:

“This guy is a confirm madman like seriously, guy you messed up. You are really chasing clout like she said.”

Meritxclusivecoutoure:

“How did Nkechi Blessing gets here in d first place? Kai.”

Thecornerstonewoman:

“I have a friend like dt. She only wears when she is on.”

Abuja_kayamata:

“Uncle poise don start wahala engine again.”

Hmm.

Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover Falegan apologises

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the estranged lover of Nkechi Blessing, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan sparked hilarious reactions when he appeared on Daddy Freeze's Instagram live session.

During the interactive session, Opeyemi tendered his unreserved apology to Nkechi and declared that he understood what she might have been going through.

He admitted his fault and declared that he is ready to kneel down and beg if that is what the actress wanted.

Opeyemi further stated that he still loves Nkechi from the bottom of his heart in the heartwarming video.

Source: Legit.ng