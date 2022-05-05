BBNaija Shine Ya Eye lovebirds, Emmanuel and Liquorose, recently unfollowed each other on social media

This development was trailed by feelings of disappointment from their numerous fans and one of them expressed herself in a viral audio

In the trending clip, a lady who was in tears noted that she had fallen sick over the issue and that it hurt more than her own failed relationship

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye lovebirds, Liquorose and Emmanuel’s relationship appears to have hit the rocks following a new development.

It was noticed that both reality stars already unfollowed themselves on Instagram to the dismay of fans.

This led to a series of interesting reactions from fans of the couple, especially those who had worked hard to ship them together.

BBN stars Emmanuel and Liquorose unfollow each other. Photos: @emmanuelumohjr_, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

EmmaRose fan sheds tears

In reaction to the news of Liquorose and Emmanuel unfollowing each other, an audio went viral on social media of one of their fans shedding tears.

In the trending clip, the lady who sounded shaken was heard lamenting over the situation. According to her, it was more painful than when she had her own heartbroken.

The lady also noted that she was now down with malaria because of it. Listen to the audio below:

Internet users criticise crying fan

Read what Nigerians on social media had to say about the audio below:

Thickdidi:

“Mumu ppl.”

Adwoa_holmes:

“You won’t understand until you invest your feelings into shipping two people.”

Officialbsolomon:

“All this for reunion....dem to dey use our head for dis country.”

Preachmanconcept:

“ You dey chop another people breakfast. Na wa ooo.”

Sharozzy_:

“Can you imagine is this playing? What kind of playing is this? Don’t y’all have a life? How can you invest so much energy on strangers hello!!!”

Interesting.

