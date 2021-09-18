Singer 2baba has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday with a photo that has melted hearts on social media

The singer and his wife, Annie, were captured during a romantic moment where they almost shared a kiss together

2baba went on to note that he isn’t a perfect human being as he wished himself a happy birthday celebration

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia has clocked a new age on Saturday, September 18, and the legendary musician used the opportunity to hint that all is back to normal with his wife, Annie.

2baba posted a photo of him and Annie which was captured at an event they both attended. The image showed the moment he almost shared a kiss with his beautiful wife.

2baba marks new age with loved up photo. Photo: @official2baba/@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, 2baba explained that he is human and prone to make mistakes in life.

The singer, however, added that he keeps working to be the best version of himself. 2baba wrote:

"I know I'm not without mistakes neither I'm I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well."

In a different portion of his note, the singer wished himself a happy birthday and also prayed for his home.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The post stirred different reactions from fans and colleagues in the industry who have witnessed the singer's marital troubles over the past weeks.

Read comments below:

officialmakosi said:

"Happy birthday to you guys."

funnyboneofficial said:

"Happy birthday king."

yuledochie said:

moziano_movenchy . LEGEND!"

moziano_movenchy said:

"2 Baba u be my BABA all my life happy birthday sir."

officialowengee said:

"Happy Birthday King , One Love my brother."

emcee_mighty said:

"I have told Nigerians stop interfering in couples matter."

