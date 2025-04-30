The exceptional academic talent of three Nigerian students were celebrated online after their UTME scores in the previous years hit the internet

Three Nigerian students' outstanding achievements in the past Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination garnered attention online.

Their impressive results, which surfaced on various social media platforms, drew applause from internet users.

Notably, one student excelled with an aggregate score in the 2024 examination, leaving Nigerians in awe of his intellectual ability.

1. Saleh Fatima Alkali

A Northern Nigerian student, Saleh Fatima Alkali, made waves on social media after her outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was revealed.

Fatima Alkali achieved an impressive aggregate score of 336 out of 400. The news of her feat was shared on social media platform X by @Alameen___Abba, who mentioned that she was one of the top scorers from the northern region.

According to the shared screenshot of her results, Fatima Alkali scored 68 in English Language, 93 in Mathematics, 87 in Physics, and 88 in Chemistry.

Netizens were impressed by her exceptional scores, with many taking to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

While some people applauded her brilliance, others used the opportunity to discuss their UTME experiences and seek advice on course selection based on their scores.

2. Jamachi Osuji

A great achievement was recorded by Jamachi Osuji, a 16-year-old student of Government Secondary School Owerri, who scored 339 in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Jamachi's outstanding performance saw him scoring 71 in English Language, 88 in Mathematics, 88 in Physics, and 92 in Chemistry, making him one of the top scorers in the examination.

The news of his exceptional feat was celebrated on Facebook by Sammy Jay, a former student of Government Secondary School Owerri.

Jay expressed pride in Jamachi's accomplishment and hailed his alma mater, saying the school produces exceptional students.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals and organisations to offer Jamachi a scholarship, recognising his academic talent.

Jamachi's achievement did not go unnoticed, as he received recognition from a reputable university in the United States.

He also smashed the USA Scholastic Assessment Test with an aggregate score of 1520 out of 1600.

The 16-year-old prodigy was offered admission to study Robotics Engineering in one of the top universities in the US.

The Miracle Anyanwu Foundation also took notice of Jamachi's exceptional performance and awarded him an academic scholarship under its "Academic Scholarship Initiative".

This gesture proved the importance of nurturing talented students like Jamachi who became an inspiration to students across Nigeria.

3. Eneke Caleb Chimoinou

A Nigerian student, Eneke Caleb Chimoinou, made a spectacular achievement in the past Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Chimoinou's outstanding performance earned him an aggregate score of 346 and the news was shared on social media platform X by Alex Onyia, who expressed gratitude to God for blessing the student with such an exceptional score.

According to the shared screenshot of Chimoinou's results, he scored 65 in Use of English, 95 in Mathematics, 91 in Chemistry, and 95 in Physics.

Chimoinou's achievement sparked admiration on social media, with many users hailing him as a brilliant student.

His scores proved his deep understanding of the subjects he sat for, and his overall performance was an evidence of his hard work and dedication to his studies.

The student's feat also served as an inspiration to his peers and younger students, showing the rewards of perseverance and commitment to academic excellence.

UTME top scorer gets full scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nile University of Nigeria awarded a full scholarship to Alayande David, one of the top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The 17-year-old Alayande scored 367 marks in the 2024 UTME alongside two other brilliant candidates.

