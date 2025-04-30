Security agencies in the United States are to release investigation reports on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, May 2, 2025

The US District Court ordered the FBI, DEA, and two other agencies to release the report on the investigation of the alleged drug-related case involving President Bola Tinubu in the 1990s

Judge Beryl Howell gave the order based on a freedom of information request filed by an American, Aaron Greenspan, in June 2023 against the offices of the US agencies

Washington DC, United States - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), US Attorneys, and other agencies are expected to release investigation reports on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are also expected to submit their investigation reports of the alleged drug-related case involving President Tinubu in the 1990s.

As reported by Daily Trust, this is according to an order by the US District Court for the District Court of Columbia.

The US court in April ordered the FBI, DEA, IRS, and the US attorney to jointly file the report on the status of any outstanding issues in this case, as described in the accompanying order to release the documents on May 2, 2025.

Judge Beryl Howell gave the order based on a freedom of information request, which affirmed that withholding the same from public disclosure is “neither logical nor plausible.”

The suit was filed by an American, Aaron Greenspan, in June 2023 under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against the offices of the US agencies.

Greenspan accused the US agencies of violating the FOIA by failing to release within the statutory time “documents relating to purported federal investigations into” President Tinubu and one Abiodun Agbele.

In each of 12 FOIA requests between 2022 and 2023, the American sought criminal investigative records about four named individuals “allegedly associated with the drug ring: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.”

Presidency reacts to order to release Tinubu’s record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency reacted to the ruling, directing the FBI and DEA to release Tinubu's records.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said there is nothing new to be revealed in the FBI and DEA report.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu's lawyers are examining the ruling of the US court, adding that the FBI reports did not indict the Nigerian president.

Tinubu meets FBI director

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as countries of the world combat terrorism and cybercrime, President Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States' FBI.

Tinubu spoke during a meeting with FBI director Christopher Wray at the state house in Abuja.

Security chiefs who attended the meeting included the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd); and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede.

