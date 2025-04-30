MTN Nigeria encountered major FX problems in 2023, resulting in billions of naira in losses and causing worries for investors

The losses continued in 2024, pressured by rising energy costs, and led to even more losses

Finally, in 2025, MTN Nigeria has posted a profit for the first time in two years, thanks to several strategic adjustments

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

It is a huge relief for investors as TN Nigeria has finally returned to profitability.after two consecutive years of posting losses.

The telecommunication giant released the financial report for the first quarter of 2025, showing that its books have returned to the black.

For the quarter, MTN Nigeria posted N133 billion profits, an impressive change compared to the N14 billion loss posted in Q1, 2024.

The profit comes as a signal to investors that MTN is finally out of the woods. Photo credit: MTN Group

Also, the telecom company now has 84 million subscribers after adding 3.2 million new users during the quarter, to consolidate its position as Nigeria’s biggest telecommunications player.

MTN suffers huge FX losses due to naira devaluation

Recall that a previous Legit.ng report showed how MTN lost billions of naira due to the naira devaluation and floating of the foreign exchange market.

The year 2024 was worse, with over N400 billion loss, more than double the N137 billion loss of 2023.

In both 2023 and 2024, shareholders did not receive any dividends, and there are deep concerns that another losing year could erode shareholders' funds.

As part of strategies to curb the losses, MTN reduced its FX exposure this year by repaying a huge chunk of its dollar-denominated loans.

MTN grows revenue in Q1, 2025

The numbers show that the different strategies applied to reduce losses have paid off. MTN Nigeria grew its revenue by 40.5% to N1.05 trillion.

This is a combined result of the stability in FX rates witnessed during the quarter and the renegotiated HIS tower lease agreements.

MTN Nigeria also got a final go-ahead to increase tariffs during the first quarter, and implemented said increase in February 2025.

Active data users have also increased by 13% to 50 million, indicating a larger customer base for MTN’s data offerings. Data revenue also consolidates its position as top earner for MTN, with N529 billion in revenue to beat voice revenue at N407 billion. Average data usage per user also grew to about 12.8GB despite the increase in tariffs.

More highlights from MTN's Q1, 2025 results

Other positive highlights include the presence of positive free cash flow of ₦209.9 billion, and fintech revenue growing to N36 billion.

A few factors that may still be of concern to shareholders is the decline of active mobile money (MoMo PSB) wallets to 2.1 million, and negative shareholder fund of ₦324.6 billion, which may delay a declaration of dividends.

But the company is well on its way back up.

