A Nigerian man decided to leave Canada, a country he has called home for many years.

The man shared his story on X, telling his followers that he moved to Canada 12 years ago.

The man said he is relocating somewhere else to chase his dreams.

According to Kelly Kash, he has lived and worked in Canada and has also achieved many of his dreams.

He also became a citizen of Canada, but he wants to change his location and pursue another dream.

He said:

"Bye Bye Canada. 12 years ago, I landed in Canada as a young, wide-eyed, and somewhat naive boy chasing a dream — like so many others before me. I came in search of opportunity, growth, and a place to call home. And for the most part… I found it. Canada has been home away from home. It gave me my first real job, my first car, my first real relationship, my first property and a lifetime of memories."

Man leaves Canada after becoming a citizen

Despite becoming a citizen, Kelly said the country is no longer what it used to be when he first moved there.

His words:

"In 2023, I proudly became a Canadian citizen. And now, in 2025, I’m choosing to say goodbye — because I know it’s time for the next chapter in my life. This decision has been far from easy. My entire world is here — my family, my friends, and my investments. But I also have dreams that demand bold action. Dreams that require me to take a leap of faith — again. Truth is, the Canada I moved to in 2013 isn't quite the same today. A lot has changed, and not all for the better."

Canada is one of the most sought-after destinations for Nigerians travelling abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Karin Slade.

Kelly said there are economic uncertainties in the country, and that it makes life difficult.

However, he said Canada would still be his home despite going out in search of new adventures.

He noted:

"I can’t ignore the economic uncertainty, the housing crisis, and the job market struggles that have made life more difficult for Canadians. So, I leave not in bitterness, but with gratitude… and hope. And even as I go in search of new adventures, Canada will always be home. This is not goodbye forever. Just a temporary pause. Until then, thank you, Canada. For everything."

Reactions as man packs his things and leaves Canada

"Come to Nigeria, life is better here and there is more opportunities."

"Hey dude, I hate the part where you said "Things have changed, and it's hard now" You can't tell me you're still the same as you were in 2013. Or you were changing and expected things to remain same? Don't try to put confusion until those pushing for Canada japa."

Nurse leaves USA, relocates to Nigeria

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse who used to live in the United States of America has returned home to settle, and she explained why.

The nurse quit her job and life abroad, insisting she was searching for a better quality of life at home.

She lamented that the Western culture of focusing on work was destroying family life and the unity of siblings.

