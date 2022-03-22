Global site navigation

Miracle Centres: List of Nigerian Secondary Schools Banned by WAEC over Examination Malpractices
Education

Miracle Centres: List of Nigerian Secondary Schools Banned by WAEC over Examination Malpractices

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Thirty-five (35) secondary schools in Rivers state have been banned from presenting candidates for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The schools were reportedly banned over their involvement in examination malpractices.

35 Secondary Schools Banned in Rivers State by WAEC over Examination Malpractices
WAEC said it has de-recognised 35 schools in Rivers state over examination malpractice. Photo credit: Waec Nigeria
Source: Facebook

The River state's Ministry of Education has forwarded the letter de-recognising the affected schools to their owners, PM News reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the letter was signed by the Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator for Head of National office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), S.D. Kum.

According to Kum, all the schools affected by the ban will not register candidates for the examination until further notice.

PM News noted that some schools in the state have acquired the notoriety of being called "Miracle Centres” where all manners of examination malpractices are allowed.

It was learnt that the "miracle centres" are patronised by desperate candidates and their parents.

See full list of the banned schools below:

Private schools

  1. EL-Olam global academy, Ogbogoro
  2. Rehoboth Int'l Secondary School
  3. Christ Secondary School, Nonwa
  4. Midland Int'l Christian Sec. Sch, Port Harcourt
  5. Rootway Compre. College, Port Harcourt
  6. Charry Compre. Sec. Sch, Port Harcourt
  7. Millennium High School, Port Harcourt
  8. Sonny Memorial College, Diobu
  9. Sit-up International School, Oyigho
  10. Rich-Model Secondary School, Oyigbo
  11. Excel Comprehensive College, Okrika
  12. Victory High School, Port Harcourt
  13. Atlantic Heralds High School, Port Harcourt
  14. Nigerian Christian Comp. College, Asarunia
  15. Nobsams International School, Igbo Etche
  16. Unique International Secondary School, Etche
  17. Ranjenny's High School, Ogale Nchia Eleme
  18. Baptist Vocational College, Aboada
  19. John Wesley College, Bori

Note: The remaining two schools on the list are not visible in the document published by PM News.

Public schools

  1. Community Secondary School, Ido
  2. Community Secondary School, Baranyowa Dere
  3. Community Secondary School, KONO Boue
  4. Community Secondary School, Kpean
  5. Comprehensive High Shool, Sii Khanna
  6. Kono Secondary School, Kono
  7. Community Secondary School, Baen
  8. Comm. Secondary School. Ngo-Uyeada
  9. Community Secondary School, Abam-ama
  10. Community Secondary School, Ban-Ogoi
  11. Tua-Tua Community Secondary School, Korokoro
  12. Joinkrama Girls' Secondary School, Joinkrama
  13. Western Ahoada County High School, Ahoada
  14. Community Secondary School, Ebubu Eleme

Governor Wike strips 21 private schools of license

Meanwhile, the 21 private schools banned by WAEC have been stripped of their license by the Rivers state government.

This was made known by the state commissioner for education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, on Monday, March 21.

According to Ebeku at least 14 principals of public secondary schools were also relegated by the state government following a series of investigations that involved them in WAEC malpractices.

Source: Legit.ng

