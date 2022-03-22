Thirty-five (35) secondary schools in Rivers state have been banned from presenting candidates for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The schools were reportedly banned over their involvement in examination malpractices.

WAEC said it has de-recognised 35 schools in Rivers state over examination malpractice. Photo credit: Waec Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The River state's Ministry of Education has forwarded the letter de-recognising the affected schools to their owners, PM News reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the letter was signed by the Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator for Head of National office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), S.D. Kum.

According to Kum, all the schools affected by the ban will not register candidates for the examination until further notice.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

PM News noted that some schools in the state have acquired the notoriety of being called "Miracle Centres” where all manners of examination malpractices are allowed.

It was learnt that the "miracle centres" are patronised by desperate candidates and their parents.

See full list of the banned schools below:

Private schools

EL-Olam global academy, Ogbogoro Rehoboth Int'l Secondary School Christ Secondary School, Nonwa Midland Int'l Christian Sec. Sch, Port Harcourt Rootway Compre. College, Port Harcourt Charry Compre. Sec. Sch, Port Harcourt Millennium High School, Port Harcourt Sonny Memorial College, Diobu Sit-up International School, Oyigho Rich-Model Secondary School, Oyigbo Excel Comprehensive College, Okrika Victory High School, Port Harcourt Atlantic Heralds High School, Port Harcourt Nigerian Christian Comp. College, Asarunia Nobsams International School, Igbo Etche Unique International Secondary School, Etche Ranjenny's High School, Ogale Nchia Eleme Baptist Vocational College, Aboada John Wesley College, Bori

Note: The remaining two schools on the list are not visible in the document published by PM News.

Public schools

Community Secondary School, Ido Community Secondary School, Baranyowa Dere Community Secondary School, KONO Boue Community Secondary School, Kpean Comprehensive High Shool, Sii Khanna Kono Secondary School, Kono Community Secondary School, Baen Comm. Secondary School. Ngo-Uyeada Community Secondary School, Abam-ama Community Secondary School, Ban-Ogoi Tua-Tua Community Secondary School, Korokoro Joinkrama Girls' Secondary School, Joinkrama Western Ahoada County High School, Ahoada Community Secondary School, Ebubu Eleme

Governor Wike strips 21 private schools of license

Meanwhile, the 21 private schools banned by WAEC have been stripped of their license by the Rivers state government.

This was made known by the state commissioner for education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, on Monday, March 21.

According to Ebeku at least 14 principals of public secondary schools were also relegated by the state government following a series of investigations that involved them in WAEC malpractices.

Source: Legit.ng