Top 10 best Alicia Keys' braided hairstyles of all time: 2023 update

Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist. She began composing songs at age 12 and was signed by Columbia Records at 15. Over the years, Alicia has inspired women across the globe to wear braided hairstyles. The singer often gracefully rocks diverse braids and cornrows hairstyles. Below are some cool Alicia Keys braids you can wear.

Best Alicia Keys' braided hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The 15-time GRAMMY singer-songwriter became an international icon in 2001 with her hugely successful debut album that featured a number-one hit song, Fallin. She sold over 10 million copies worldwide and won five Grammy Awards in 2002, including the Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Alicia Keys' braids hairstyles that are in fashion

Besides her music, Alicia Keys is highly cherished for inspiring women of all races to embrace braids and cornrows hairstyles. The singer is proud of wearing braids and loves learning about the power of hair. Her hairstyles help her connect with her Black ethnic background and the African ancestral culture.

The American singer not only wears braids to red carpet events, award ceremonies, live performances, or during press interviews. Braids and cornrows are part of her life even when she is not on camera. Below are some fascinating Alicia Keys' braids from the 2000s to 2023:

Alicia Keys' cornrow hairstyles

Alicia Keys' thick cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The maxi cornrows are eye-catchy and easy to braid. The more hair extensions you add to the cornrows, the bigger they become. Alicia has decorated her cornrows extensions with black ribbons to hold them together.

Alicia Keys' thick cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Straight and curly hair can still be styled into cornrows. Meanwhile, wavy hair, especially with a natural texture, can hold cornrows better than straight hair. The waves can add a touch of grip to the braids, making them more secure.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

You can always count on a half-up cornrow hairstyle to turn heads. Gather your cornrows extensions into a cute top knot or let them fall on the curly or straight hair falling on your back. Alternatively, fix the cornrow extensions into the flowing hair.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Rather than braiding your head with cornrows, consider a half-up cornrows hairstyle. The hairstyle gives you free rein to flaunt your length and keeps your curly strands stylishly pulled back from your face and high up on your crown.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Braid part of your hair and fasten the unbraided half into a ponytail or bun. To achieve this look, brush your ponytail hair to one side to give it a cute lean in one direction and allow it to hang. You can also make a bun with ponytail hair that is leaning in one direction.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Cornrows can pull at the roots of your hair and cause hair loss if braided tightly. Therefore, request the stylist to be gentle on your hair. Furthermore, changing your hairstyle after two to three months can prevent hair loss.

Alicia Keys' braids with beads

Alicia Keys' braids with beads. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

You can decorate maxi cornrows with golden beads (plastic, rubber, or metallic). Alternatively, attach white string-like hair ribbons on each cornrow. The string should run from the forehead to the back to create a unique but uniform pattern.

Alicia Keys' braids with beads. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Beads can easily elevate the look of protective styles like braids, twists, and locks. What's even more remarkable is that you can experiment with different shapes, sizes, and colors of your beads to switch up your look.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

In many African communities, braided hair patterns and beads were used to identify marital status, social standing, and age. Microbead hair extensions can last for a long time, but as with any other method, it depends on the quality of hair and care routine.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Beads are gentle on the hair, but are slightly annoying to sleep on. They are hard, noisy, and fall on your face. The best way to sleep with beaded hairstyles is to wear a bonnet or gather the braids into a ponytail.

Alicia Keys' thin cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

You can wash hair that has high-quality beads. Good wooden and metallic beads do not grow mold or become rusty when consistently exposed to water. Nonetheless, washing beaded hair extensions as little as possible is the key to prolonging their life. Try only to wash two or three times a week using dry shampoo..

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The difference between pigtails and ponytails is that a ponytail involves gathering all the hair and placing it at the back of the head. In contrast, pigtails are split into two sections on opposite sides.

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Carefully styled ponytails and pigtails suggest professionalism and maturity. They keep the hair out of your face, are easy to accessorize, are long-lasting, and are practical for daily use. They are also easily simplified or embellished depending on each person's skill at styling.

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Both pigtails and ponytail hairstyles can be worn high and low, but it's a general rule that ponytails are placed at the back of the head, whereas pigtails are positioned to the sides. A ponytail is often pulled back to free the face from loose strands of hair, whereas pigtails typically embrace a softer look by framing the face.

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Pigtails and ponytails can be flowing, braided, or accessorized to showcase someone's unique style. They offer a long-lasting hairdo, which is relatively low maintenance, and can protect your hair by working with natural textures and protecting the ends of the hair strands.

Alicia Keys' braided ponytail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Cornrow ponytails are one of the easiest ways to upgrade your traditional pony. Braid your cornrows up towards the crown of your head so that you can quickly gather them. Then, pull all the braids into a high ponytail and secure them with a statement hair tie. It can be time-consuming if you're not a fast or skilled braider, but the results are always awesome.

Alicia Keys' braids hairstyles

Alicia Keys' thin braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The micro or tiny braid hairstyle is like box braids but much smaller. Their tight weave resembles slender strands of hair, allowing you to create many different micro braid styles, such as the half-up and half-down styles. You can also mix multiple colors, depending on your preference.

Alicia Keys' thin braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Small or medium-sized box braids are lighter in weight than thick braids and will place less tension on your natural hair. This hairstyle is one of the best for hair growth; it prevents tugging and manipulation and retains hair length.

Alicia Keys' thin braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Thin braids can last the longest of the box braid hairstyles, which can be helpful if you want to space out your salon appointments. They are durable because the smaller parting sections allow you to reach more of your scalp for washing and moisturizing better than in other braid styles.

Alicia Keys' thin braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The beauty of micro braids is that they're a protective hairstyle, but because they are so thin, you can often treat and style your hair as you usually would if it weren't braided. However, they can be time-consuming to plait and remove on the head.

Alicia Keys' thick braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Braiding your hair prevents breakage and minimizes or eliminates the need for heat styling, both of which are important for thinning hair. Just keep the tension as low as possible, especially around the hairline. What's more, try lightweight braid styles instead of heavy extensions to prevent traction alopecia.

Alicia Keys' thick braids hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Thick knotless braids are painless and have a flat, more natural look. They don't cause tension on the scalp, which makes them a great protective hairstyle. They last 6 to 8 weeks, and if you want to go longer, take good care of them to avoid a lot of breakage.

Alicia Keys' pigtails hairstyles

Alicia Keys' pigtail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Pigtails are a great way to bring the nostalgia of your childhood hair into the present day. Perfect for curly hair, this look keeps your hair up and off of your face but also shows off the natural volume and texture of your strands. Upgrade the look by adding braids, transforming your tails into buns, or spraying the ends with some temporary hair color.

Alicia Keys' pigtail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

To get the look, part your hair down the middle, then divide your hair into two equal sections. Clip one side out of the way, then gather the remaining side, smooth it into a ponytail, secure it with a hair scrunchie, and braid it. Repeat the process on the other side to even out your look.

Alicia Keys' pigtail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

The basic ponytails add irresistible charm to your hairstyles. Comb your baby hairs back with the rest, or smooth them down along the edges of your hairline. If your hair has a coarser texture or wants an especially sleek look, you might opt for a product with more hold, like gel, pomade, or edge control.

Alicia Keys' pigtail hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Hairspray and gel provide a quick and easy way to style the baby hair. Once you are done making the pigtails, spray or apply get on a toothbrush, and gently brush onto tiny baby hair to tamp it down without being sticky on the forehead.

Alicia Keys' Mohawk and Bantu knots

Alicia Keys' Mohawk hairstyle. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Mohawk is not just a simple tuft of hair standing on your head. The hairstyle is chic, elegant, and perfect for a formal event. Mohawk is most commonly associated with non-conformity.

Alicia Keys' Mohawk and Bantu knots hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Mohawk and Bantu knots are some of the best protective hairstyles for black women. They are the way to go if you want long-lasting, simple-to-maintain hairstyles that make you appear younger and fashionable.

Alicia Keys' single bun hairstyles

Alicia Keys' single bun hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

Braided buns are suitable for just about any occasion when it comes to hairstyles for black women. They can be customized from loose and messy to tight and elegant and everything in between. You need one packet of standard medium-width braids to achieve this look. You can get a couple more packs if you would like bigger buns.

Alicia Keys' single bun hairstyles. Photo: @aliciakeys (modified by author)

These braided buns might require daily styling and maintenance. Wrap your braids with a silk or satin scarf or bonnet before bed. Also, it's important to keep your natural hair moisturized and lubricated.

When selecting an Alicia Keys-inspired hairstyle, consider the suitability of the occasion you are getting ready for. You must also prepare your hair for installation by washing it and deep conditioning. After braiding, wrap your Alicia Keys' braids up at night or sleep on a silk pillowcase to prevent hair from tangling and protect your edges from frizzing.

