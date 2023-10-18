33 celebrities with sunken eyes to give you styling inspiration

Sunken or deep-set eyes are characterised by eyes that appear larger and set deeper in the eye socket. These eyes are gorgeous, especially when one knows how to bring out their beauty. Celebrities with sunken eyes will make you wish to have such eyes because of how charming they look.

Chris Hemsworth, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are among the celebrities with sunken eyes. Photo: @chrishemsworth, @taylorswift,@selenagomez on Instagram (modified by author)

Deep-set eyes contribute to attractiveness in women and men. People with deep-set eyes are perceived to be reserved and intelligent. They are observant, keen, highly passionate, and command attention everywhere they go. However, there is no scientific research to prove it.

Celebrities with sunken eyes

Often, sunken eyes are associated with ageing or a medical condition. However, that is not the case. People with deep-set eyes are regarded as beautiful and charming. Below is a list of celebrities with deep-set eyes from different fields within the entertainment scene.

1. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie at the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Angelina Jolie is an American actress and filmmaker known for her roles in Maleficent, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Girl, Interrupted. She is one of the celebs with deep-set eyes. This feature allows her to apply eye shadow and mascara easily, giving her a more captivating look.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Swift is a musician known for her heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies that have earned her immense fame. Taylor Swift is known for songs like Look What You Made Me Do and Cruel Summer. Her blue sunken eyes make her appear more elegant and complement her stunning looks, making her an icon for many women and girls.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio at the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Leonardo is a famous actor and film producer from the United States of America. He is famous for What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic. Leonardo is one of the male actors with deep-set eyes complimenting his hairstyle and facial features. His blue sunken eyes give him a charming look.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - Arrivals at The Pool on September 12, 2023, in New York. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Kim is an American media personality, model, actress and businesswoman. Kim Kardashian is also one of the famous people with deep-set eyes. Her eyes allow her to blend, makeup giving her a gorgeous look. Her eye shape adds to the attractive look that most women desire.

5. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Jennifer Lawrence is an award-winning actress known for playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film franchise. Her sunken eyes and long lashes give her a stunning beauty. She is known for her super facial makeup, especially her smokey eyes, which makes many want to look like her.

6. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Jennifer Aniston is among the deep-set-eyed celebrities. She is an American actress and producer. Jennifer is known for her role as Rachel Green in the sitcom Friends. She has won awards such as Emmy, Golden and Screen Actors Guild. Her blue sunken makes her appear more elegant.

7. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill at "The Witcher" Season 3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Henry Cavill is a British actor known for popular films such as The Witcher and Man of Steel. He has been listed as one of the GQ's best-dressed British men in 2012. His blue eyes, which complement his facial features, make him a favourite to many female fans.

8. Shraddha Kapoor

Indian Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor poses during the promotion of the upcoming drama Hindi film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' in Mumbai on September 19, 2018. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Shraddha Kapoor is an Indian actress famous for appearing in many Bollywood films since her debut in the 2010 thriller Teen Patti. She won the Stardust Searchlight Award for Best Actress for her role in Luv Ka The End. Her small, deep-set eyes allow her to put on bold eyeshadows, giving her a striking appearance.

9. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley attends the "Misbehaviour" World Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 09, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Keira Knightley is an English actress and model. She is also one of the celebrities who can give styling inspiration with the way they style their sunken eyes. Her small eyes are dazzling, especially with smokey eye makeup.

10. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz Visits the Woman's Club of Ridgewood on April 7, 2016, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Cameron Diaz's blue sunken eyes are a topic of interest to many. The shape of her eyes allows eye shadow makeup above the hood, giving her a gorgeous look. She is an American actress and former model. Cameroon has been featured in popular films such as The Mask and Bad Teacher.

11. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health Hosted by Selena Gomez at Nya Studios on October 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Selena Gomez is an American singer and actress. She is known for hits such as Ice Cream and Lose You To Love Me. Selena Gomez is also one of the celebrities with deep-set eyes that attract attention even without makeup. Her brown eyes compliment her facial bone structure, giving her a charming look.

12. Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman attends The Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on March 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Chanel Iman is one of the famous models with deep-set eyes. Her dark brown eyes complement her cheekbone, making her look more elegant. Her mega smokey eye makeup will give you styling inspiration. She has walked the runways for famous designers like Balenciaga and Stella McCartney.

13. Blake Lively

Blake Lively is an American actress known for films like Gossip Girl, The Shallows and Green Lantern. She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for her role as Carol Ferris in Green Lantern. She is also one of the celebrities with sunken eyes.

14. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Cate Blanchett has attracted many due to her dashing style. She has small sunken eyes and blonde hair, giving her an elegant look. Smokey eye makeup brings her blue eyes out, giving her a striking look that every fan will admire.

15. Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Emma Stone is an American actress known for her role as Mia in the 2016 film La La Land, which got her an Academy Award. Her natural look and blue sunken eyes will make you want to try to make yours look like hers.

16. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa at a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa on May 13, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Fiona Goodall

Jason Momoa is an actor and film producer. He is famous for Aquaman, Baywatch and Minecraft films. He came into the limelight due to his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. His sunken eyes and high cheekbones with the long beard make him a female fan favourite.

17. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey with George Stephanopoulos and Arthur C. Brooks discusses "Build The Life You Want" at 92nd Street Y, New York, on September 12, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Oprah Winfrey is an American host, actress, author and television producer. She was named one of the most influential women in the world by TIME magazine. Her sunken eye makeup will leave you with ideas to inspire you.

18. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks at the Marc Cain label's show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Café am Neuen See on the occasion of Berlin Fashion Week. Photo: Gerald Matzka

Tyra Banks is a television personality, model, actress and producer. She is known for The Tyra Banks Show and America's Next Top Model. She is the owner of TYRA Beauty, a cosmetic brand for women. Tyra has a strong sense of fashion, and her gorgeous sunken eyes make her look more stunning.

19. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth at the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix Premiere at Zoo Palast on June 9, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Gerald Matzka

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who rose to fame for his role as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. He has also played outstanding roles in Red Dawn, Vacation and Rush. His sunken eyes make him appear more masculine and handsome.

20. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Tom Cruise is a renowned actor who made his breakthrough with a leading role in the comedy film Risky Business. He has captured the attention of many fans worldwide due to his outstanding roles in movies like Top Gun and The Mummy. His sunken eyes and charismatic smile make him adored by fans.

21. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Robert Pattinson is an English actor, producer and model known for his role as Edward Cullen in Twilight Saga film. He is also one of the famous people with sunken eyes, giving him a more charming appearance.

22. Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Demi Moore is one of Hollywood's most renowned actresses. She has been featured in popular films such as Indecent Proposal, Disclosure and Ghost. Her sunken eyes leave you inspired because of how charming they look.

23. Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu at a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Max Cisotti

Lucy Liu is an actress, director, producer and artist from the United States of America. She earned an Emmy Award nomination for her lead role in Ally McBeal. She commands attention with her small, sunken eyes that give her an impressive look.

24. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

William Bradley Pitt is an American actor and film producer with various accolades such as Academy, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. He is known for his roles in films such as Babylon, Bullet Train and Fight Club. His piercing blue sunken eyes make him look more stunning.

25. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Kate Hudson is an actress known for her outstanding roles in films such as Fool's Gold, Bride Wars and Something Borrowed. She is also one of the celebrities with sunken eyes that everyone will admire.

26. Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes for New York And Company Spring 2014 Collection pop-up store launch party held at The Beverly Center on March 18, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Eva Mendes is an American actress, model and businesswoman. She is the designer for New York & Company and the creative director of the CIRCA Beauty makeup line. Her eye shape allows light eye shadow using the crease to make it appear more profound. She is among the deep-set-eyed celebrities with a charming look.

27. Zac Efron

US actor and singer Zac Efron at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call in Berlin on May 30, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Zac Efron is known for leading roles in Baywatch, Greatest Showman and Hairspray movies. He rose to fame for playing Troy Bolton in High School Musical and won a Bravo Otto Award in 2010 for the Best Male Television Star. He is also on the list of celebrities with sunken eyes worth admiring.

28. Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal during a conversation with Hannah Goldfield at 92nd Street Y on September 05, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

The American actor is also known for his charming appearance and bright blue deep-set eyes matching his slick back haircut. He has won the hearts of many due to his notable roles in movies such as Brothers, End of Watch and Nightcrawler.

29. Megan Fox

US actress Megan Fox during the 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, April 10, 2022. Photo: AUDE GUERRUCCI

She is among the actresses with deep-set eyes to give you styling inspiration. She made her acting debut in the film Holiday in the Sun. Megan Fox had her breakthrough role in Transformers, winning a National Movie Award for Best Performance by Female in 2007.

30. Charlie D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill

She is an American TikTok star who has gained fame due to her dances and lips-syncing videos. is also known for her elegant look with gorgeous eye makeup that makes her adored by many of her fans.

31. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart during the "She Came to Me" premiere and Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on February 16, 2023. Photo: Franziska Krug

Kristen Stewart is well known for playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. She has starred in films such as Panic Room and Charlie's Angels. Her small, sunken green eyes make her look more captivating, especially when the outer corners are smoked out with a black liner, leaving her fans with a styling inspiration.

32. Tina Fey

Tina Fey attends the 60th annual PEN America Literary Awards at Town Hall on March 02, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Tina Fey is an American actress and comedian who has appeared in movies such as Date Night, Sisters and Megamind. She inspires her fans with her facial makeup. The actress' dark brown, deep-set eyes will make every woman desire to look like her.

33. Christian Bale

Christian Bale during the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Christian Bale is an English actor known for The Dark Night, The Machinist and Thor: Love and Thunder. His deep-set hazel eyes complement his facial structure, giving him a stunning appearance.

Celebrities with sunken eyes are charming, and they leave their fans inspired. While the feature is linked to ageing, it is natural in some people. Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Zac Efron fall into this category of famous people with close-set eyes.

