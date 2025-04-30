A resurfaced clip shows late Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister calling Wasiu Ayinde “King of Fuji” and his proud achievement

K1 the Ultimate emotionally responded in the video, expressing gratitude to his late mentor for laying the foundation

Fans flood the internet with praise and nostalgia, describing the moment as proof of K1's rightful position in Fuji history

A touching throwback video of late Fuji music legend, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, confirming that his protégé, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, is the King of Fuji has resurfaced on social media.

The late Fuji meastro also heaped praises on K1 as fans are deeply moved.

In the now-viral clip, Ayinde Barrister, the self-acclaimed creator of the Fuji music genre, could be seen speaking with heartfelt emotion as he blessed and acknowledged K1’s rise in the industry.

Ayinde Barrister in the video confirmed K1 as King of Fuj. @kingwasiuayindemarshal/Instagram Premium Times/Google.

With a proud smile on his face, the legendary singer said:

“I am the happiest man on earth seeing someone like Ayinde Wasiu sitting. God, who has created you for this world. When you were born, you did not know that you would be King of Fuji. I am proud to say I am his dad. Insha Allah, this is my achievement, and you shall never perish. You will never go before, you will never go down, and I will always be your happy father. I am proud of you. You’re a born leader and you’ll remain so.”

The audience in the room could be heard applauding the heartfelt words, clearly touched by the strong bond between the two musical icons.

K1, visibly humbled by the tribute, responded respectfully, expressing gratitude for Barrister’s role in his life and musical journey.

He said:

“I appreciate your presence here this morning. It has a lot to say. It shows how passionate you are about what you started, and I thank God for you for being alive to see me standing next to you, which I don’t find easy. I always stand behind you.”

See the video here:

Fans Praise Barrister's Blessings on K1

The video has been hailed by many social media users as validation of K1's long-held claim to Fuji royalty, especially following recent debates about his position in the genre.

Here are some of the heartfelt fan reactions:

@valiant_motors wrote:

“Marshal for a reason thanks for all you do ….every house on Saturday na Wasiu. Childhood memories just too sweet ❤️”

@adebell23 stated:

“It’s confirmed. What else do they want to hear? ❤️”

@tokosimuritala: “Hnmmm, Confirmation of all K1 said in his interview ❤️🔥🙌”

@oloba_doggy_ynobe commented:

“Wow 🤩 K1 na truly King o. Since Barrister even confirm am before his death… Baami e jaiye lo 🙌🏾”

@wale.asifat wrote:

“It’s always good to have documented evidence. Alhaji has been saying the truth all this while. 🙌🙌”

@pegasustryphenaltd.ng stated:

“K1 has become an institution. The Fuji industry is like the Catholic Church—many cardinals but just one Pope, and that’s K1 the Ultimate.”

@odunola969: “Why are people not posting this? Anybody born of a woman trying to bring Wasiu Ayinde down will be brought down for generations.”

K1 recently caused controversy when he said he could have claimed Fuji ownership. @kingwasiuayindemarshal/Instagram

K1's claim to Fuji ownership

The resurfaced video is coming at a time when there has been controversy about the Fuji genre.

K1 had in a recent interview with Agbaletu TV claimed he could have claimed to own the genre because he wrote its constitution.

The 68-year-old also called his senior colleague for not sending his condolence when he lost his mother

