20 hooded-eye celebrities to inspire you on your makeup journey

Hooded eyes refer to an eye shape where the upper eyelid appears partially or fully covered by a fold of skin when the eyes are open. They are a natural eye shape and are common among various individuals, including influential characters globally. These hooded-eye celebrities experiment with attractive eye makeup, which can inspire your mood board.

Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Jourdan Dunn, and Adriana Lima have hooded eyes. Photo: @zendaya, @taylorswift, @jourdandunn, @adrianalima on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Makeup techniques for hooded eyes often focus on creating the illusion of more defined and lifted eyelids. To enhance their hooded eyes, celebrities use different techniques such as applying eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and fake lashes.

20 hooded-eye celebrities

The best thing about hooded eyes is their unique and captivating appearance. Hooded eyes can have a mysterious and alluring quality, often giving a person's gaze an intense and soulful look.

Actresses with hooded eyes

Hooded eyes are a common and beautiful eye shape that many actresses have. Here are some of the most famous and gorgeous actresses with hooded eyes.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Zendaya, whose full name is , is an American actress, singer, and producer. She earned critical acclaim for portraying MJ in the Spider-Man film series. As one of the most beloved actors with hooded eyes, Zendaya’s stunning makeup looks can inspire your next daring look.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke is an English actress famous for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Beyond her acting career, she is also involved in various philanthropic efforts.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Rashida Jones is one of the hottest American actresses, a writer, and a producer born in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a talented family; her father is musician Quincy Jones, and her mother is actress Peggy Lipton.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s breakthrough role came with Winter's Bone in 2010, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. In addition to her acting achievements, Jennifer is known for her down-to-earth and relatable personality.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Blake Lively gained recognition for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the popular TV series Gossip Girl. Blake is known as one of the popular hooded-eyes celebrities with an impeccable fashion sense and for her work as a model for various brands. Her transformation throughout the years is a prime example of how to mature gracefully.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Not only is Taylor a renowned musician, but also an inspiring fashion icon. She is a master at makeup looks that accentuate the shape of her eyelids. She elongates her eye shape with a subtle cat-eye flick. On occasion, Taylor rocks bold and colourful eyeliner, like navy blue or emerald green, to add a fun and playful element to her makeup.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Mila is one of the most famous people with hooded eyes. She gained fame as Jackie Burkhart in the TV sitcom That '70s Show. Her makeup often emphasises her stunning eyes with defined eyeliner and voluminous lashes.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods" photocall at Savoy Place on March 06, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave J. Hogan

Source: Getty Images

One of Lucy Liu’s most notable roles is that of Alex Munday in the Charlie's Angels film series. In addition to her acting career, she is known for her beauty and elegant style. Her makeup looks often feature a flawless complexion, defined eyes, and natural lip colours.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Selena is a talented brunette actress and singer who frequently opts for soft, neutral eyeshadows, often paired with defined eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her eyes. Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has been open about her struggles with mental health and self-acceptance, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Stewart rose to fame for portraying Bella Swan in the Twilight film series. Her makeup looks often reflect her edgy and individualistic style. Her looks inspire those who like to experiment with edgy styles.

Models with hooded eyes

Hooded eyes can provide a sense of depth to a person's facial features, contributing to an overall sophisticated and elegant look. These models are talented at playing with new techniques and can inspire your choices.

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 6, 2021 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer is a German supermodel and actress. She rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s as one of the world's most iconic supermodels, often referred to as one of the "Big Five" supermodels of her time. Claudia became the face of several major fashion campaigns for brands like Chanel, Versace, Guess, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Chanel Iman is one of the most attractive female models born in Atlanta, Georgia. She has appeared on the covers of various fashion magazines. As one of the celebrities with hooded eyes, her makeup looks provide endless motivation.

Liu Wen

Liu Wen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Liu Wen is a Chinese supermodel born in Yongzhou, Hunan, China. She was the first East Asian model in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2009. Liu Wen's beauty, grace, and trailblazing presence have helped pave the way for greater diversity and representation in fashion.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends the 2023 Party in the Garden at Museum of Modern Art on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss is an American model and entrepreneur. She gained prominence in the fashion industry at a young age and is one of the most renowned celebs with hooded eyes. Karlie is also the founder of Kode with Klossy, a coding camp for girls, and she advocates for women's empowerment and education.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn is a British supermodel. As a prominent figure in the modelling world, Jourdan Dunn has advocated for diversity and representation in the fashion industry, using her platform to promote positive change and inclusivity.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel is a South African fashion model born in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel, having walked in their annual fashion shows and graced the covers of their catalogues.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid attends the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar on October 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Bella Hadid is one of the top female celebrities with hooded eyes. She is an American model from a family of models, as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Gigi Hadid, are also successful models.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is an English model, actress, and singer who gained prominence in the fashion industry in the early 2010s. Her signature thick eyebrows and distinctive look have made her an iconic figure. She is also an advocate for sobriety and self-care.

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in California. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Joan Smalls is a Puerto Rican supermodel. Her confident presence and vigorous runway walk have made her a sought-after figure in modelling. She is one of the highest-paid models in the world.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima, a top model, walked the green carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Nicolas Coupe/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian supermodel and actress born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. She is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel, having been associated with the brand for almost two decades.

Hooded eyes are a natural and unique eye shape that adds character to an individual's face. Embracing and celebrating one's unique eye shape can lead to a sense of self-confidence and empowerment. The hooded-eye celebrities in this list can inspire you to try your next dramatic look or something more reserved.

Legit.ng recently published a list of Instagram models to follow. With over 1.5 billion monthly active users, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. It is a potent tool for models to exhibit their skills, cultivate their brand, and connect with followers worldwide.

This platform has become crucial for talent managers to discover fresh faces while established and alluring models engage with their online fan base. Many of these Instagram models boast a substantial following on the platform. Look at some of the most popular Instagram models to follow to enhance your feed and style.

Source: Legit.ng