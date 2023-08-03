20 hooded-eye celebrities to inspire you on your makeup journey
Hooded eyes refer to an eye shape where the upper eyelid appears partially or fully covered by a fold of skin when the eyes are open. They are a natural eye shape and are common among various individuals, including influential characters globally. These hooded-eye celebrities experiment with attractive eye makeup, which can inspire your mood board.
Makeup techniques for hooded eyes often focus on creating the illusion of more defined and lifted eyelids. To enhance their hooded eyes, celebrities use different techniques such as applying eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and fake lashes.
20 hooded-eye celebrities
The best thing about hooded eyes is their unique and captivating appearance. Hooded eyes can have a mysterious and alluring quality, often giving a person's gaze an intense and soulful look.
Actresses with hooded eyes
Hooded eyes are a common and beautiful eye shape that many actresses have. Here are some of the most famous and gorgeous actresses with hooded eyes.
Zendaya
Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, is an American actress, singer, and producer. She earned critical acclaim for portraying MJ in the Spider-Man film series. As one of the most beloved actors with hooded eyes, Zendaya’s stunning makeup looks can inspire your next daring look.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke is an English actress famous for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Beyond her acting career, she is also involved in various philanthropic efforts.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones is one of the hottest American actresses, a writer, and a producer born in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a talented family; her father is musician Quincy Jones, and her mother is actress Peggy Lipton.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s breakthrough role came with Winter's Bone in 2010, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. In addition to her acting achievements, Jennifer is known for her down-to-earth and relatable personality.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively gained recognition for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the popular TV series Gossip Girl. Blake is known as one of the popular hooded-eyes celebrities with an impeccable fashion sense and for her work as a model for various brands. Her transformation throughout the years is a prime example of how to mature gracefully.
Taylor Swift
Not only is Taylor a renowned musician, but also an inspiring fashion icon. She is a master at makeup looks that accentuate the shape of her eyelids. She elongates her eye shape with a subtle cat-eye flick. On occasion, Taylor rocks bold and colourful eyeliner, like navy blue or emerald green, to add a fun and playful element to her makeup.
Mila Kunis
Mila is one of the most famous people with hooded eyes. She gained fame as Jackie Burkhart in the TV sitcom That '70s Show. Her makeup often emphasises her stunning eyes with defined eyeliner and voluminous lashes.
Lucy Liu
One of Lucy Liu’s most notable roles is that of Alex Munday in the Charlie's Angels film series. In addition to her acting career, she is known for her beauty and elegant style. Her makeup looks often feature a flawless complexion, defined eyes, and natural lip colours.
Selena Gomez
Selena is a talented brunette actress and singer who frequently opts for soft, neutral eyeshadows, often paired with defined eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her eyes. Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has been open about her struggles with mental health and self-acceptance, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity.
Kristen Stewart
Stewart rose to fame for portraying Bella Swan in the Twilight film series. Her makeup looks often reflect her edgy and individualistic style. Her looks inspire those who like to experiment with edgy styles.
Models with hooded eyes
Hooded eyes can provide a sense of depth to a person's facial features, contributing to an overall sophisticated and elegant look. These models are talented at playing with new techniques and can inspire your choices.
Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer is a German supermodel and actress. She rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s as one of the world's most iconic supermodels, often referred to as one of the "Big Five" supermodels of her time. Claudia became the face of several major fashion campaigns for brands like Chanel, Versace, Guess, and Dolce & Gabbana.
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman is one of the most attractive female models born in Atlanta, Georgia. She has appeared on the covers of various fashion magazines. As one of the celebrities with hooded eyes, her makeup looks provide endless motivation.
Liu Wen
Liu Wen is a Chinese supermodel born in Yongzhou, Hunan, China. She was the first East Asian model in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2009. Liu Wen's beauty, grace, and trailblazing presence have helped pave the way for greater diversity and representation in fashion.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss is an American model and entrepreneur. She gained prominence in the fashion industry at a young age and is one of the most renowned celebs with hooded eyes. Karlie is also the founder of Kode with Klossy, a coding camp for girls, and she advocates for women's empowerment and education.
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn is a British supermodel. As a prominent figure in the modelling world, Jourdan Dunn has advocated for diversity and representation in the fashion industry, using her platform to promote positive change and inclusivity.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel is a South African fashion model born in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel, having walked in their annual fashion shows and graced the covers of their catalogues.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is one of the top female celebrities with hooded eyes. She is an American model from a family of models, as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Gigi Hadid, are also successful models.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne is an English model, actress, and singer who gained prominence in the fashion industry in the early 2010s. Her signature thick eyebrows and distinctive look have made her an iconic figure. She is also an advocate for sobriety and self-care.
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls is a Puerto Rican supermodel. Her confident presence and vigorous runway walk have made her a sought-after figure in modelling. She is one of the highest-paid models in the world.
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima is a Brazilian supermodel and actress born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. She is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel, having been associated with the brand for almost two decades.
Hooded eyes are a natural and unique eye shape that adds character to an individual's face. Embracing and celebrating one's unique eye shape can lead to a sense of self-confidence and empowerment. The hooded-eye celebrities in this list can inspire you to try your next dramatic look or something more reserved.
