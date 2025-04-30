The Isoko people and the entire Delta state have been thrown into morning following the death of General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd)

General Omu was the former Governor of the Southeastern state (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States)

It was gathered that the late army general passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Delta state - A former military Governor of the Southeastern state (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States), General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd) has passed away at the age of 84.

It was gathered that General Omu died on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

According to The Sun, Oghenekome Ufuoma Omu disclosed this in a statement on behalf of the Omu family of Igbide, Isoko South local government area of Delta state.

The family said the late General Omu’s burial would be announced in due course.

The late army general is the husband of the former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Stella Omu. She represented Delta South senatorial district in the national assembly in 1999.

General Omu is survived by his beloved wife, Senator Chief (Mrs) Stella Omu, six children, beloved siblings, and numerous grandchildren.

“With gratitude to God for a life of distinguished service and accomplishments, the family of General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd), of Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, announces his passing on April 29, 2025, at the age of 84.

"Maj-General Paul Ufuoma Omu was a family man, patriot, statesman, soldier, and community leader whose life was marked by an unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria and his beloved Isoko Nation"

Profile of late Major General Omu

General Omu rose through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, serving with honor and distinction.

The late general held various strategic command and administrative positions including:

General Omu was the military governor of the South-Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States) from July 1975 to July 1978.

Omu was appointed Commander Command and Staff College and a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council in 1985. The College was the highest ruling body in Nigeria as of then.

He was appointed Chairman of the Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994.

President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in September 2009, appointed Gen. Omu Chairman of the 10-member Governing Board of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

The late military general was the President of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) between 2014 to 2015.

