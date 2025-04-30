A Nigerian man, Salaudeen Ayobamidele, has made a startling allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

In a trending interview, he accused the anti-graft agency of detaining him unlawfully and coercing him to paying N2.9 million after he cooperated with them and provided evidence

Meanwhile, the EFCC is yet to react to the development or release an official statement regarding Salaudeen Ayobamidele's claim

In what could be described as a bail fund scandal, Salaudeen Ayobamidele, an alleged victim of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recounted a harrowing ordeal where he was reportedly detained for nine days despite providing evidence in his case.

Bitcoin seller accuses EFCC of extortion

In an interview with New Central TV, on Tuesday, April 29, the cryptocurrency trader claimed he was coerced into paying N2.9 million under duress, raising serious concerns about due process and the treatment of suspects.

Salaudeen Ayobamidele said:

"They [EFCC] detained me for like nine days, after I gave them all the evidence and made me pay the money under duress."

"I met this guy, a crypto exchange guy. I met him and he said I had to show him where my account number was released to this guy. So, I picked up my phone and ave him everything. One of the EFCC oficer insisted that this was not what the guy told them.

"They detained me for nine days. Then my brother came to me and said they told him, I must pay that ₦2.9 million, and another 3.5 million after providing all the evidences.

"I told my brother no. he shouldn't pay that money because I sold Bitcoin to this guy ( crypto guy) and he collected the Bitcoin."

News Central reported that this testimony contributes to the growing scrutiny of the EFCC’s methods and underscores the urgent need for reform within Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the wanted Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) promoters, Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun, has surrendered himself to the EFCC.

Adefowora, accompanied by his lawyers, turned himself in at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Counsel to the CBEX promoter, Babatunde Busari, explained the reason his client decided to submit himself to the EFCC.

