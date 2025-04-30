A fresh video or Davido and gospel singer Moses Bliss at the airport has ignited interesting reactions online

The music star ran into the gospel singer and his mother, on their way to London to his newborn

OBO’s reaction and comment upon meeting Moses Bliss have warmed the hearts of many online users

Moses Bliss did not expect to run into Davido on his way to London with his mum. The gospel singer, whose wife recently put to bed, was fulfilling his promise to his mother. Years ago, he had promised to take her on a trip to London, which was now a reality.

As they were on their way to board, Grammy-nominee David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, excitedly walked up to and shook hands with Bliss.

Davido shares admiration for Moses Bliss' songs. Credit: @davido, @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

They both hugged and Davido reiterated that Moses’ songs were healing. This enlightened the singer’s soul, who in turn posted the clip on his social media page. Fans were also shocked to learn that Davido was a listener of Gospel music, let alone Moses Bliss.

Their encounter spread joy across the hearts of online users, who shared interesting comments on the post.

Watch the video here:

Recall, that Davido is currently celebrating his wife, Chioma Adeleke’s 30th birthday on April 30, 2025. The singer shared a beauty dinner he self-organized for the mother of his kids, in the company of friends and family.

Reactions as Davido and Moses Bliss Meet

Read some reactions below:

@chinenye_emmaculate said:

"Humans love Davido while animals hate Davido."

@adeyemidon1 said:

"Praising your fellow man will not bring you down and won’t take from your own glory…..David is a good guy 🙌🙌."

@goldendish_restaurant1 said:

"I didn't want it to end part 2 pls mama n grandson loading...😍😍."

@unusualblessing_ said:

"David is just that guy 😍😍😍😍 , omo I didn’t meet David in the Bible but u see the way this particular davido behaves , now I understand why David is a man after Gods heart ❤️."

@skillfulidea said:

"See as him waka go meet am respectfully to compliment his craft. This is how it should be,because life no hard,no man is bigger than no man,no man pass any man na only date of death we take pass each other,may the source that created life continue to bless everyone who understands the purpose of humanity and and respect humanity. 🙏🏾❤️."

@eka__obong said:

"God took time to create David😍 Chaii."

Fans react to Davido and Moses Bliss' encounter. Credit: @mosesbliss, @davido

Source: Instagram

@cassie_collections said:

"U see davido ❤️❤️❤️ he was raised with love😍😍😍 steadily lifting and complimenting pple,blessings obo."

@viks_vico said:

"His song are actually healing especially this song playing on the background and also you are too faithful to fail me."

@iwinosee said:

"Na true he song heal me from heart break from my ex🫣."

@georginaibeh said:

"The feeling is unexplainable ❤️❤️❤️ . When I see family oriented people, I sm super drawn ❤️❤️. Thank you for making mummy so happy, and the tearing up, I honestly expected it ❤️. For my 001, na humble soul normally . God bless him jare ❤️."

Moses Bliss' mum carries Marie Wiseborn

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss' mother showed unconditional love towards her daughter-in-law at her plush wedding in Ghana.

The beautiful bride, Marie Wiseborn, looked stunning in a simple kente dress and natural ponytail hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Bella Naija on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng