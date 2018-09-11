Several African billionaires are added to the list of the richest people in the world by Forbes and other magazines every year, and Nigerians are also present in this selection. Find out the top 10 richest people in Nigeria this year. Some of them are in the Forbes ranking, and others are not, but they are all wealthy and successful.

Top 10 richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Of course, worldwide rankings created by different organizations might not include all the richest people from every country. Every year, the ranking of the richest people changes. Some make more money, while others lose money due to different reasons. Who are the top 10 richest people in Nigeria in 2021? Find out now.

Who are the top 10 richest persons in Nigeria?

Three well-known Nigerian billionaires are on the top of our ranking of the top 10 richest person in Nigeria. The first three names are ranked as the wealthiest by Forbes, and the number 1 is also the richest black person on the planet; a spot he has held on to for some years now.

10. Fifi Ekanem Ejindu - $850 million

Fifi Ekanem has her own individual style described as ‘neo-traditional’ and has won many awards for her talent. Construction is not the only industry Fifi loves. She also dabbles in oil and gas as well as real estate. Her net worth is estimated to be $850 million.

Fifi Ekanem Ejindu is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @Fifi Ejindu

Source: UGC

9. Hajia Bola Shagaya - $950 million

Nigeria has many incredible women who earn millions of dollars and develop different industries and spheres of life. Haija Bola Shagaya loves fashion and supports art; she is a wife, mother and business tycoon. She has been a member of the board of Unity Bank for many years in a row. Bola's net worth is $950 million.

Hajia Bola is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @tybellofanpage

Source: UGC

8. Jim James Ovia - $980 million

Who doesn’t know Zenith Bank? The financial organization is one of the top banks in the country, and it was founded by Jim Ovia. Being one of the richest men in the country, he is also a member of numerous interesting organizations (both governmental and NGOs). Ovia's current net worth is estimated to be $980 million.

7. Orji Uzor Kalu - $1 billion

He had even more money in the past but lost much of his wealth because of the drop in prices in real estate and oil. Kalu's current net worth is estimated to be $ 1 billion.

Orji Kalu is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @myigberetv

Source: UGC

6. Folorunsho Alakija - $1 billion

Nigerian women also know how to make huge money. Folorunsho Alakija is amazing in different industries. She has businesses in printing, oil, and fashion. She is the world’s eighth wealthiest black person on the globe in 2021, according to Forbes, and is the richest woman in Nigeria. Her current net worth is over $ 1 billion.

Folorunso Alakija is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @Folorunso Alakija

Source: UGC

5. Pascal Uzoma Dozie -$1.1 billion

This is the business brain behind different successful Nigerian entities such as Diamond Bank, Kunoch Limited and others. He is also the chairman at MTN Nigeria. His net worth is currently estimated to be $1.1 billion.

Pascal Dozie is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @RomeBusinessSchoolNigeria

Source: UGC

4. Jimoh Ibrahim - $1.1 billion

This list of African billionaires includes Jimoh Ibrahim, the CEO of Global Fleet Group who made his fortune in oil and gas, insurance, real estate, hospitality, and other industries. He is well known in Nigeria and outside the country. Ibrahim's net worth is about $1.1 billion.

Jimoh Ibrahim is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @blackboxnigeria360

Source: UGC

3. Femi Otedola - $1.8 billion

Femi is the controlling shareholder in a company known as Forte Oil. The company was initially a BP subsidiary and owns more than 500 fuel stations across Nigeria. Femi's net worth is estimated to be $1.8 billion. Femi Otedola is a well-known philanthropist.

Femi Otedola is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @horliqsent

Source: UGC

2. Mike Adenuga - $7.2 billion

Mike Adenuga is well known outside Nigeria thanks to his Globacom company. He won the ‘Companion of the Star of Ghana’ which is prestigious and amazing. He was awarded this title because of his large investments in the West African country. Adenuga's current net worth according to Forbes is $7.2 billion.

Mike Adenuga is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @Mike Adenuga

Source: UGC

1. Aliko Dangote $9.9 billion

This name is famous not only in Nigeria but all over the globe. Aliko Dangote is a world renowned cement and sugar tycoon; he is the chairmen of Dangote Group. Dangote is philanthropist and a close friend of world known philanthropist and former richest man in the world, Bill Gates. Dangote is on the top of our list because he is the world’s richest black man in 2021 and the richest man in Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote is among the richest people in Nigeria in 2021. Photo: @AlikoDangote

Source: UGC

The tycoon's net worth is currently $9.9. billion according to Forbes.

Nigeria's economy is evidently among the most vibrant economies in Africa. The sheer number of wealthy people in the country speaks volumes about this. Entrepreneurs like Alakija, Dangote and Adenuga have kept their place on the list of Africa's wealthiest people for many years. Who fascinated you most in this list of the top 10 richest people in Nigeria in 2021?

READ ALSO: Top 20 richest players in the world in 2021 and their net worth

Legit.ng posted an article about the 20 richest players in the world in 2021. A career in soccer is lucrative. The sport is full of the wealthiest people in the world. There are many successful athletes whose earnings are truly impressive, thanks to their talent. So, who is the richest footballer in the world? How much is he worth? Read the answers in the article.

Source: Legit.ng