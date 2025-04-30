Comedian Deeone called out Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Don Jazzy, claiming a coordinated release campaign against Davido

He criticised Ayra Starr’s decision to release music with Wizkid, warning it could limit her career

The comic described the Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, as someone who behaves differently off-camera.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has sparked conversation online after a fiery video surfaced of him calling out music stars Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Don Jazzy, accusing them of sabotaging Davido’s latest album release.

In the now-viral video, the former Big Brother Naija housemate claimed Davido is the most hated artist in Nigeria and alleged that some top industry players had intentionally released projects around the same time as the singer's album to overshadow its success.

He expressed disappointment in rapper Olamide for dropping his song with Wizkid shortly after Davido’s album went live on April 16.

Deeone called out Olamide and Don Jazzy, claiming a coordinated release campaign was staged to drown Davido’s latest album. Photos: @iamdavido @olamide @donjazzy/Instagram

Deeone questioned the timing, claiming it wasn’t coincidental and looked more like a calculated move.

He asked,

“Olamide, I’m disappointed in you. You now went to release your song with Wizkid… If it is not planned, then what is it?”

He also aimed harsh words at Mavin Records’ star Ayra Starr, accusing her of lacking foresight for releasing music with Wizkid during Davido’s album rollout.

Deeone warned that she may never reach Davido’s level if she continues in such a manner, regardless of record label pressure.

Speaking on Don Jazzy, the comedian suggested that the music mogul has different personalities and accused him of playing a role in what he described as “gatekeeping” within the Nigerian music industry.

He claimed,

“Everybody knows Don Jazzy has many characters. What he shows in the media is different from who he is."

See the video here:

Netizens react to Deeone’s explosive video

The viral clip has drawn a flurry of reactions online. While some applauded Deeone for voicing uncomfortable truths, others insisted the Nigerian music scene is too big for petty sabotage.

@kingtufab wrote:

“Davido is also one of the most loved. When Wiz dropped an album, it was a very competitive week — even Kendrick Lamar dropped same period. Maybe it’s just coincidence. Shoutout to Davido, Big Wiz & Olamide. Our legends”

@iam_glo_b said:

“Thank you Deeone for speaking the truth. Davido is a star, a shining light. He will live long and prosper.”

@_colby.officia added:

“They know what they’re doing. If they don’t compete with Davido Baddest, who else will they compete with?”

@tahywo_rebirth1 reacted:

“Thank God we finally see person wey dey talk truth on this internet .”

@slimcash_indy wrote with humor:

“No matter what Deeone, everywhere still good my brother, Shalom!!!! ”

DeeOne also criticised Ayra Starr’s decision to release music with Wizkid, warning it could limit her career. Photo: @deeone/Instagram.

