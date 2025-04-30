The PDP has called on Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno to focus on electoral reforms instead of defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing his long history with the party

Governor Umo Eno, after being with the party for 25 years, recently hinted at dumping the party ahead of the 2027 elections

Timothy Osadolor, the PDP’s deputy national youth leader, condemned Governor Eno’s planned move and explained what he should do instead of defection

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to prioritise electoral reforms rather than defecting to another party, likely the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umo Eno hints at defecting to APC

Timothy Osadolor, the deputy national youth leader of the PDP, expressed his concerns during an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, April 30.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom hinted at a possible defection from the PDP to the APC, citing the party’s internal crisis as a reason.

Speaking during a constituency meeting, he likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft that can no longer take him to his political destination.

PDP reacts to Umo Eno's planned defection to APC

Reacting on Wednesday, Timothy Osadolor described the governor’s potential defection as “very, very unfortunate.”

Osadolor criticized the move, stressing that Governor Eno, who has benefited from the PDP for over 25 years, has a moral responsibility to advocate for the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

He emphasized that the governor should instead focus on championing reforms such as the Intelligent Result Viewing Portal (iREV) and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), both of which are key to enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

“When you assume that people possess integrity, class, and substance, it is deeply disappointing to discover they are, in fact, merely small men in oversized clothes and big shoes. There’s a real sense of disillusionment when those you once held in high regard turn out to be far less impressive. I wonder what justification the governor of Akwa Ibom State intends to offer for his defection,” Osadolor remarked, voicing his disappointment in Eno’s reported plans.

Osadolor noted that Eno, who has long been a member of the PDP, appears to be contemplating defection out of fear of being “rigged out” in the 2027 elections.

“I call on the governor to reconsider. He has the opportunity to leave a legacy that will be remembered by future generations. As a powerful governor, he should rally Nigerians in demanding credible electoral reforms and ensuring the 2027 elections are truly democratic and transparent,” he stated.

Momodu rules out possibility of Atiku joining APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC.

Legit.ng recalls that the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently claimed that his erstwhile principal, Atiku, is on his way out of the PDP.

But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

