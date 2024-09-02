Jagger Eaton's net worth, background, relationship and hometown

Jagger Eaton is an American professional skateboarder renowned for his versatility and street and park skateboarding talent. He gained widespread attention as one of the youngest participants in the X Games, first competing at just 11 years old. His high-energy performances have made him become a prominent figure in skateboarding. But what is Jagger Eaton’s net worth?

Jagger Eaton sitting on a concrete ledge and holding a skateboard (L). The professional skateboarder performing a skateboarding trick (R). Photo: @JaggerEaton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jagger Eaton has received several accolades throughout his skateboarding career. He won a bronze medal in the inaugural skateboarding street event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, marking a significant achievement as skateboarding debuted in the Olympic Games.

Profile summary

Full name Jagger Jesse Eaton Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 2001 Age 23 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mesa, Arizona, USA Current residence Mesa, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Geoff Eaton Mother Shelly Eaton Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Professional skateboarder Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @JaggerEaton Facebook X (Twitter) @JaggerEaton

What is Jagger Eaton's net worth?

According to SkyVlog and Famous People, Jagger Eaton’s net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. His primary sources of income include earnings from professional skateboarding competitions, brand endorsements, and sponsorship deals.

Eaton is sponsored by major brands such as Red Bull, Cariuma Shoes, The Heart Supply Skateboards, KTR Skateboard School, and Bones Bearings, contributing significantly to his income.

Career

Eaton’s professional skateboarding career skyrocketed in 2012. At that time, he competed at the 2012 X Games in Los Angeles, United States, becoming the youngest ever X Games competitor, breaking the record set by Nyjah Huston at the 2006 Games.

In an interview with IWC Schaffhausen, the American professional skateboarder disclosed that his older brother, Jett, inspired him to join the sport.

When I look back I can’t think of one specific moment nor do I think that was the thought that got me to where I’m at now. My older brother Jett is the reason I’m the skater that I am. We both fell in love with skateboarding at the same time and my whole goal was to keep up with him. He skated the mega ramp with me and got invited to X Games before I ever did. He unfortunately had a bad accident skating mega ramp in 2012 and I made it a goal to make X Games that year in his name. The rest is history.

Top-5 facts about Jagger Eaton. Photo: @JaggerEaton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American professional skateboarder's remarkable performances in various competitions have not went unrecognised. Below is a list of his notable awards.

2015 X Games Austin (Skateboard Big Air Bronze Medal)

2016 X Games Austin (Skateboard Big Air Bronze Medal)

2020 Tokyo Olympics (Skateboarding Street Bronze Medal)

2022 X Games Japan (Street Silver Medal)

2023 SLS Super Crown World Championship (Gold Medal)

2024 Paris Olympics (Silver Medal)

What is Jagger Eaton’s hometown?

Jagger Eaton was born and raised in Mesa, Arizona, USA. He is the son of Geoff and Shelly Eaton. His father, Geoff Eaton, is a former gymnast who transitioned into skateboarding. Jagger Eaton’s mom, Shelly Schaerer, is a notable figure in gymnastics. She resides in Fountain Hills, Arizona, with her family.

Jagger’s father, Geoff, founded the Kids That Rip (KTR) Skateboarding School in Mesa, Arizona, where he aimed to teach young skaters the fundamentals of the sport. Jagger and his siblings were homeschooled, allowing them to focus on their careers from a young age.

What is Jagger Eaton’s age?

As of August 2024, Jagger Eaton is 23 years old. He was born on 21 February 2001. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who are Jagger Eaton’s siblings?

Jagger Eaton has two siblings, Koston Eaton and Jett Eaton. Jett Eaton was born on 24 July 1998 in Mesa, Arizona, USA. As the eldest of the Eaton brothers, Jett was the first to start skateboarding at a young age under the tutelage of his father at KTR. He has competed in numerous competitions, including the X Games and other events.

Koston Eaton was born on 1 August 2007 in Mesa, Arizona, USA. Like his older brothers, Koston grew up surrounded by skateboarding culture, heavily influenced by his father’s skateboarding school, Kids That Rip (KTR).

Who is Jagger Eaton’s girlfriend?

Jagger Eaton has not revealed his girlfriend as of 2024. However, in 2018, he allegedly dated YouTuber, model, and singer Morgan Justus. They reportedly went separate ways in 2020, but the details of their split are vague.

What is Jagger Eaton’s height?

The American professional skateboarder stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Jagger Eaton? He is an American professional skateboarder known for exceptional street and park skateboarding skills. What is Jagger Eaton's net worth? The professional skateboarder’s net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. What is Jagger Eaton’s hometown? He was born and raised in Mesa, Arizona, United States. What is What is Jagger Eaton’s school? Jagger and his siblings were homeschooled to allow them time to focus on their skateboarding careers. What is Jagger Eaton’s age? The professional skateboarder is 23 years old as of September 2024. He was born on 21 February 2001. Who are Jagger Eaton’s siblings? He has two brothers, Jett Eaton and Koston Eaton, who are also involved in skateboarding. Who is Jagger Eaton’s girlfriend? He is currently dating Morgan Justus, a social media influencer and model. What is Jagger Eaton’s height? Jagger stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Jagger Eaton’s net worth reflects his success as a professional skateboarder and his impact on the sport. From competing in top-tier events to securing lucrative sponsorships and brand partnerships, Eaton has established himself as a prominent figure in skateboarding.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about Rose Lavelle, a professional soccer player from the United States. Rose plays midfield for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT).

Rose Lavelle has received numerous accolades, including the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup bronze ball and NWSL Best XI and Second XI selections. Who is Rose Lavelle's partner? Find out more here!

Source: Legit.ng