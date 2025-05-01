Sunkanmi Omobolanle: the evolution of an actor, director and cultural icon

Sunkanmi Omobolanle is the son of the veteran Nigerian actor Sunday Omobolanle. He has followed in his father’s footsteps in Nollywood and has made a name for himself as an actor, film producer, and director. As an actor, he is best recognised for his roles in Eti Keta, Gongo aso, Jail, and Ofeefe (Mirage).

Full name Olasunkanmi Omobolanle Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1981 Age 44 years (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ilora, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kudirat Folashade Omobolanle Father Sunday Omobolanle (Papi Luwe) Marital status Married Partner Kudirat Abimbola Bakare Children 1 School Nigerian Military School College Olabisi Onabanjo University Profession Actor, film producer, director Instagram @sunkanmi_omobolanle

Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s biography

Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle, the son of Kudirat Folashade and Sunday Omobolanle, was born and raised in Ilora, Oyo State, Nigeria. His father, Sunday Omobolanle, famous as Papi Luwe, is a veteran comic actor, playwright, film director, and producer recognised for his roles in several Nigerian films and TV series, including Asoko Peye and Love of My Life.

The actor’s mother, Kudirat Folashade Omobolanle, passed away in 2005 when he was 24 years old. After his mother’s demise, his father married Peju Ogunmola, a Yoruba film actress who has starred in Maradona and Mafi wonmi. It is unknown whether Sunkanmi has blood siblings, but he has a half-sibling born from his father’s second marriage.

As for his education, Sunkanmi Omobolanle took his high school studies at the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna. He pursued his undergraduate studies at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management in 2008.

What is Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s age?

The Nigerian film actor is 44 years old as of 2025. His date of birth is 1 March 1981, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s rise in Nollywood

Sunkanmi ventured into the Nigerian acting industry in the early 2000s, when the industry was rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. He started by playing supporting roles and learning from well-established actors as he waited for his big break.

As time went by, his unique acting talent, efforts, and persistence began paying off as he became noticeable to key players in the industry. Leading roles in Yoruba-language films came calling, and soon he became a household name in Nollywood. According to IMDb, he boasts approximately 21 acting credits.

Film/TV series Period Role The Alternative 2022 Lanre A Dream Called Death 2020 Tony Ajebidan 2020 Slim Kakanfo 2020 Tolu Jalaruru 2020 Ajibade Ofeefe (Mirage) 2019 Delani Upside of Down 2018 Obiagu Jail 2017 Kingsley Okan Eniyan 2017 Owo Ago 2017 Ade Aruga 2015 Head Gone 2014 Alakada 2 2013 Bayo Secret Lives of Yahoo Boys 2013 Eti Keta 2011 Ajadi Atanpako meta 2008 Gongo aso 2008 Olaide irawo 2007 Ina fitila 2007 Elulu tofajo 2006 Ayomida 2003

Apart from acting, Sunkanmi Omobolanle has a behind-the-screen role as a film director. He was reportedly inspired by his father’s legacy and the desire to contribute to storytelling to take up a directorial role. Some of his notable directorial projects include Eti Keta (2011), Kakanfo (2020), and Gongo aso (2008).

The Nigerian actor boasts a significant following on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, where he has approximately 517 thousand followers as of writing. He uses the platform to share updates about his career and lifestyle and endorse brands, such as Brand and Earn and Huvid Connect.

Who is Sunkanmi Omobolanle's wife?

Sunkanmi’s better half is Kudirat Abimbola Bakare. The two have known each other since their youth, and their relationship lasted approximately two decades before they tied the knot on 18 June 2011. After nine years of marriage, they were blessed with a daughter named Aderinsola in August 2020.

FAQs

Who is Sunkanmi Omobolanle? He is a Nollywood film director and actor known for his roles in Yoruba films, such as Jalaruru, Ofeefe (Mirage), and Alakada 2. When and where was Sunkanmi Omobolanle born? The actor was born on 1 March 1981, in Ilora, Oyo State, Nigeria. Is Sunkanmi Omobolanle the son of Peju Ogunmola? He became Peju Ogunmola’s stepson after his father married the film actress following the demise of his mother. Who is Sunkanmi Omobolanle's mother? The actor’s real mother was Kudirat Folashade Omobolanle, who died in 2005. Who is Sunday Omobolanle's wife? The veteran Nigerian actor’s wife is Yoruba film actress Peju Ogunmola. She is his second wife. What is Sunday Omobolanle’s age? He was born on 10 January 1954 and is 71 years old as of 2025. Does Sunkanmi Omobolanle have a child? Yes. The actor and his wife, Kudirat Abimbola Bakare, have a daughter named Aderinsola, born in August 2020.

Sunkanmi Omobolanle emerged from the shadows of his father’s fame in Nollywood and has made a name for himself as a top Yoruba film actor. With a career spanning approximately two decades, he has been featured in several films and has won the hearts of many Nollywood film lovers. His wife is Kudirat Abimbola Bakare, and they have a daughter.

