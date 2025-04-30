A Nigerian lady who wrote the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cried out after the exam

The girl shared what she noticed about the difficult questions, as she was lost for words on what to say

Her viral post sparked mixed reactions as some shared their similar experiences at their JAMB centres

As JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) commenced its nationwide examination, a Nigerian girl shared her experience.

She cried out over the kind of questions she saw and complained about how difficult they were.

A UTME candidate complained after seeing the questions in the exam. Photo: @ogbby2833, JAMB

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ogbby2833 on TikTok, the girl’s elder sister shared the voice note she sent.

The lady who shared the video noted that the UTME candidate was their lastborn.

JAMB candidate cries out after exam

In the voice note, the girl stated that it seemed her lecture fee was a waste because the exam questions were difficult.

She said:

“E just be like say I just waste lecture fee. Jesus, see questions like this ehn. I dey click one question dey talk Jesus. Even Jesus sef no go fit write this one. No be say him no go fit write am like… Jesus.”

A lady shared the voice message she received from her younger sister, who wrote JAMB. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

The video was captioned:

“POV: Your last born wrote JAMB. How lecture fee nor go waste en my baddie last born?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail girl’s reaction after JAMB

Many who came across the viral shared their thoughts on the girl's reaction and shared similar experiences.

@efemenablue said:

"We need to find the person way day set the question for jamb."

@Esohe said:

"The exam really deal with us and about that lecture fee side na true. i really waste lecture fee."

@GIFTED said:

"Jesus nor dey finish *Jesus nor be say Jesus nor go fit write am*"

@July 29 said:

"Omo if u see my biology ehhh e con be like say na French i dey write oo if u see the English jesus. mk we nor just talk physics. Na God go just help me."

@TJ said:

"I just remembered my sister wrote too. She just they vex for house."

@Erica said:

"I just guess for physics,cos i nor know any one. I nor tell my papa sef."

@may 1Oth said:

"No be lie .most of the questions dem never teach person for class sef , jamb wicked."

@Ver_ity said:

"Jesus make I see result first sha because this exam nor funny."

In a related story, a girl who went to write her UTME in Lagos was declared missing by her family members, and after two days, she was found outside Lagos.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

