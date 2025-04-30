A Nigerian lawyer shared how women can get a share of their husbands' property during divorce

She mentioned the conditions that should be met by the woman to enable her to have a share of the property

Those who came across the post shared their view on the lawyer's stance, while some disapproved of it

A Nigerian lawyer, Gift Nwokemba, explained how to get their share of their husbands’ property during divorce.

She stated that even though the woman didn't contribute to the property, she could still get her share if she met some conditions.

A Nigerian lawyer shares tips on how women can claim a share of their husbands' property during divorce.

In a video by @assuage_attorneys on TikTok, the lawyer explained that the woman could get a share of her husband's property based on some conditions.

She noted that if the woman had given birth to the child and helped in running the homes, it could be seen as her contribution to the family.

In other words, a woman's commitment towards taking care of her family can count as a contribution, which may make her have a share of the man's property during divorce.

A Nigerian lawyer shares how women can claim their share, even when they didn't contribute financially.

She said:

“A wife can get share of husband's property during divorce Will the court share the property of a man with his wife when in fact, she did not contribute anything?

“The answer is yes. Contribution in the eyes of the court or in the eyes of law is not just about money. If it can be shown that the woman gave birth to a child or children, maintain the family, took care of the family, while the man was out there looking for jobs and he got money to build those properties. That woman's commitment can be seen as a contribution.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lawyer advises women on property

@Praize said:

“My husband is currently denying that we have a property together. He lives in the house we built and the documents are with him but he lied in court that he is living in a rented apartment.”

@On God said:

“Can she get part of my property when she cheats and have evidence what will happen in court bit no child between both of us.”

@Maverick said:

“Wot of if The Woman did not ve Children with the man??”

@Jerry Zeno said:

“Fairy-tale.”

@Ugonna Leonard672 said:

“Na there ur eyes is. Come nd take let me see.”

Lawyer advises men on property during divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a female lawyer advised men on how to legally protect their property from their wives in the event of a divorce.

She stated that if a woman took part of a man’s property after divorce, then he was not a smart man.

Many reacted to the viral post as the lawyer gave details on what men could do to protect their property.

