Federal workers are finally going to enjoy the full benefits of the new minimum wage

The federal government has committed to paying them the arrears for the implemented wage

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has confirmed when the payments would be made

In furtherance to the national minimum signed in July 2024, the federal government has announced plans to clear the outstanding five months arrears for workers in the federal service.

The government had earlier paid part of the five months wage awards to the federal workers in instalments and the latest move will clear the remaining arrears.

A statement from the Director (Press and Public Relations), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, in Abuja confirmed this announcement.

With the first instalments already paid, there is a balance of N35,000 for each month left to be paid. This brings it to a total of N175,000.

FG confirms date to pay minimum wage arrears

The national minimum wage was signed into law in July 2024, but the federal government was constrained by a lack of finances and could not immediately implement it.

States like Sokoto, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Kogi and Ogun have already begun full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage while other states are in line to follow suit.

The statement from the OAGF confirmed that the arrears would be paid within a few weeks, with the first instalment coming shortly after payment of the April 2025 salary.

It read;

“The wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid.”

It further affirmed the government’s commitment to fully implement policies on staff welfare and remuneration, especially the minimum wage policy., the VANGUARD reports.

NLC calls on state governments to implement minimum wage

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has sent repeated messages to the different governments urging them to begin full implementation of the agreed wage.

The union noted that implementing the minimum wage is a legal obligation which the states must honour, no matter how long they choose to delay it.

They also added that the governments are required to pay the arrears of the minimum wage, going back to the date it took effect.

FCT Workers protest delayed implementation of minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) mounted a dramatic protest at Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)'s office, over the failure to immediately implement the N70,000 minimum wage for the six area councils' workers in the FCT.

A large group in their hundreds, including health professionals and teachers, marched from the Labour House in the Central Area bearing placards.

Following the protest action, Wike summoned the area council chairmen and questioned why they had not yet implemented the minimum wage.

