Top private universities in Lagos and their school fees

Private university education is unquestionably one of the world's fastest-growing trends in the education system. If you do not qualify for a position at one of Nigeria's popular public universities, you can always apply to one of the private universities in Lagos.

What are the best private universities in Lagos? Can you afford to study there? Read on as we explain a lot about these private universities in Lagos and their location. You will find the whole list of institutions to study in Lagos state with their school fees.

Private universities in Lagos and their school fees

How many private universities are in Lagos? Below is a list of the top 10 private university in Lagos. They claim to provide the best quality of education.

1. Anchor University

Founded: September 2014

September 2014 Motto: Character, Competence, Courage

Character, Competence, Courage Website: aul.edu.ng

What is the name of the best university in Lagos? The Anchor University is considered one of the best institutions in Lagos, which Deeper Christian Life Ministry created.

This Evangelistic movement was established in August 1973. This Ministry is related to educational institutions across 60 countries of the world. This institution consists of three faculties, and every faculty has its cost for studying:

Natural Science – the total tuition fee for the year is N600,000

Management and Social Science – the total tuition fee for the year is N550,000

Humanities – the total tuition fee for the year is N500,000

The institution also provides accommodation. The total price for the accommodation starts from N60,000 up to N200,000.

2. Christopher University

Founded: 2015

2015 Motto: Students Come First

Students Come First Website: www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng

It is one of the newest private universities in Lagos, Nigeria. It got the accreditation number in 2015. The main idea of the institution is to create specialists who can survive on the global market and bear the university's traditions.

What about the school fees for Christopher University? The school fees vary from N420,000 to N470,000 per year, depending on the level of students.

3. South Western University

Founded: 2012

2012 Motto: In God We Trust

In God We Trust Website: southwesternuniversity.edu.ng

South Western University in Nigeria is another perfect example of a good private institution in Nigeria. It provides a great choice of disciplines.

The most popular courses include banking and finance, international relationships, mass communication, marketing, economics, business administration, microbiology, computer science and accounting.

Which is the cheapest private university in Lagos? The tuition fee ranges from N500,000, making it one of the cheap private universities in Lagos.

4. Redeemer's University Mowe

Founded: 2005

2005 Motto: Running with a Vision

Running with a Vision Website: run.edu.ng

It is one of the newest accredited universities in Nigeria that provides a lot of disciplines to study. The institution is divided into the following faculty:

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management Science

Faculty of Social Science

Faculty of Environmental Science

Faculty of Medical Science

Faculty of Natural Science

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Engineering

You will need to pay the school fees according to the semester of study. The lowest fees you can pay per faculty ranges from N885,000 to N999,000. This is inclusive of accommodation fees.

5. Pan-Atlantic University

Pan-Atlantic University is one of the top universities in Lekki. It provides great opportunities for people to study. You can select from the different courses of study below:

Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics

First-year: N2,659,400

N2,659,400 Second year: N2,543,800

N2,543,800 Third year: N2,498,100

N2,498,100 Fourth-year: N2,230,800

Information Science and Media Studies

First-year: N2,993,900

N2,993,900 Second year: N2,876,800

N2,876,800 Third year: N2,724,500

N2,724,500 Fourth-year: N2,448,400

Mass Communication

First-year: N2,938,200

N2,938,200 Second year: N2,821,300

N2,821,300 Third year: N2,620,100

N2,620,100 Fourth-year: N2,339,600

Computer Science

First-year: N2,882,400

N2,882,400 Second year: N2,765,800

N2,765,800 Third year: N2,715,700

Mechanical Engineering and Electrical/Electronical Engineering

First-year: N3,222,800

N3,222,800 Second year: N3,093,500

N3,093,500 Third year: N3,037,400

NB: A N250,000 acceptance fee is required upon admission. This non-refundable fee will be added to the first semester's tuition.

6. Caleb University

Founded: 21 January 2008

21 January 2008 Motto: For God and Humanity

For God and Humanity Website: www.calebuniversity.edu.ng

It is another university you will want to attend. It provides a great variety of courses for applicants. The institution has six colleges:

College of Environmental Sciences and Management

College of Law

College of Pure and Applied Sciences

College of Art, Social and Management Science

College of Postgraduate

College of Education

The school fees vary depending on the courses you choose. Normal registration ends on the Friday of the third week of the semester. If a student does not complete all forms of normal registration by the Friday of the third week, they will be charged a late registration fee ranging from N80,000 to N100,000.

7. Babcock University

Founded: 17 September 1959

17 September 1959 Motto: Knowledge, Truth, Service

Knowledge, Truth, Service Website: www.babcock.edu.ng

Babcock University is a faith-based educational institution that incorporates the entire Christian faith alongside the academic programme.

It is one of the biggest private universities in Nigeria. The tuition fee varies depending on the programme you are taking. However, you can pay as low as N375,413 per year.

8. Augustine University

Founded: 23 October 2015

23 October 2015 Motto: Pro-Scientia Et Moribus (For Learning And Character)

Pro-Scientia Et Moribus (For Learning And Character) Website: augustine-university.business.site

Augustine University is another example of one of the best private universities in Lagos. It has a great variety of courses that you can attend. The fee prices vary from the programme you are taking. For new students, the acceptance fee is $100,500.

9. Trinity University

Founded: 1995

1995 Motto: Building on the Rock

Building on the Rock Website: www.trinityuniversity.edu.ng

Trinity University is one of the private university in Ikeja. It has grown to become one of the most-loved brands in the sector.

The institution has a record of consistently excellent results and receives prizes in local and international examinations. The tuition fees vary from one programme to another. You can, however, pay as low as N531,000 annually.

10. Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences

Founded: 2017

2017 Motto: Excellence and compassion

Excellence and compassion Website: ekounimed.edu.ng

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences is a private university in Lagos that offer medicine courses. School fees for fresh students are N3,017,500.

What are the main advantages of private universities in Lagos, Nigeria?

Private universities are very different from government educational institutions; they are equipped with modern equipment, so students may feel comfortable studying there.

The main advantage of private schools is the small class sizes. Therefore, teachers may be more attentive to students. At the same time, students will be more attentive in a classroom as they do not need to overlook seeing a teacher.

How many private universities are in Lagos?

Below is a list of the top universities in Lagos state.

Anchor University

Christopher University

South Western University

Redeemer's University Mowe

Pan-Atlantic University

Caleb University

Babcock University

Augustine University

Trinity University

Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences

Is Lagos State University a private university?

Lagos State University is a public institution located in Ojo town. The university was established in 1983 by the enabling law of Lagos State.

Does private university require JAMB?

Many private educational institutions do not require the results of the JAMB examination because they operate under their own rules. This might be your best option if you did not receive the necessary points.

Lagos State is Nigeria's most populous and smallest state. It also has the best facilities in terms of infrastructure and overall development. The private universities in Lagos listed above are among the best places to further your education.

