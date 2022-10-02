About a year after announcing its plan to commence giving bursary to students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the Ministry of Education has opened applications for the programme.

The bursary is for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in universities and Colleges of Education.

The Ministry of Education has opened the application portal for the bursary programme for Education students. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria

According to the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the bursary programme is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to reform the Education sector.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” the minister announced at the World Teachers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja, in 2021.

The application for the bursary programme, according to a statement signed by Andrew, David Adejo, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education.

The eligibility criteria for the Bursary Award

First, to apply for the bursary programme, you must be a student undergoing degree programmes in Education in either public universities or Colleges of Education.

Apart from studying Education in Nigerian universities and Colleges of Education, applicants must be full-time students.

All applicants (physically challenged inclusive) must be in their first year or above.

A beneficiary of any scholarship is not eligible.

Bursary award 2022: How to apply

Application forms are available online at www.education.gov.ng or https://fsbn.com.ng/applicants/auth/register/35565

Applicants are to complete the form online.

After completing the form, submit and print a copy.

Applicants are to attach photocopies of the following documents:

a) Letter of Admission

b) Current school’s identity card.

The deadline for submission of the application is Friday, October 21, 2022.

Important notice:

Eligible applicants are advised to make only one entry as multiple entries will disqualify them.

The application does not attract any processing fee, it is FREE!

For further enquiries, applicants are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng or call 08035937427, 09124516750.

FG reveals when bursary payment will begin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said plans were underway to introduce the bursary payment with effect from 2023.

Goodluck Opiah, the minister of state for education, disclosed this during the official launch of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the State House Banquet Hall, President Villa, Abuja.

Opiah, who represented the minister of education, Adamu, said among other strategies, the federal government was focusing on improving the value proposition of teachers so that experienced teachers can be retained and the best brains attracted into the profession.

