The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released a list of some "Degree Mills" that are currently undergoing further investigations and/or ongoing court actions.

The 2022 updated list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

The NUC, led by Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has released a list of degree mills in Nigeria. Photo credit: National Universities Commission

Source: Facebook

The university regulation body said, "the purpose of these actions is to prosecute the proprietors and recover illegal fees and charges on subscribers."

What are Degree Mills?

Degree mill is a derogatory term used to describe an academic institution with low standards that awards many degrees.

In Nigeria, the NUC described degree mills as unapproved degree awarding institutions in Nigeria.

List degree mills under probe in Nigeria

National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nasarawa State North Central University, Otukpo, Benue State Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia State. West Coast University, Umuahia Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State Volta University College, Aba, Abia State Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University L.I.F.E Leadership University, Benin City, Edo State

Why Nigerians, others should avoid degree mills - NUC

According to the NUC, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of the degree mills does so at his or her own risk.

"Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies," the commission stated, adding that the relevant Law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action.

Source: Legit.ng