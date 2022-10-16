Despite criticism from some quarters, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour party has continued to win hearts in Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra while overseeing the affairs of the state had recorded some landmark achievements.

According to reports, the government of the Labour Party presidential candidate when he was still governor was the first in Nigeria to commence Sub-Sovereign Wealth savings.

In this report, Legit.ng lists some of his achievements according to Vanguard Newspaper.

1. Anambra was the first State to commence Sub-Sovereign Wealth savings, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

2. The Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO) rated Anambra as the least indebted state in Nigeria. In spite of visible and measurable achievements recorded in various sectors, the State under him did not borrow or raise bonds for her various projects.

3. The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria rated Anambra State as the most financially stable state in the country.

4. The state also entered into strategic partnership with the Churches in the Health sector. Through partnership with the Church in the Health sector, his Government funded the transformation of -:

a: Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi;

b: Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala;

c: St Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha;

d: Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha; and

e: St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu.

5. His Government also built the Joseph Nwilo Heart Centre in St. Joseph, Adazi-Nnukwu, where heart operations are now being performed.

6. His Government won the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (1 Million dollars) as the best-performing state in immunisation in the South-East.

7. The state was the first to procure and distribute more than 30,000 computers to secondary schools, including 22,500 from HP.

8. Anambra State Government provided Microsoft Academies to more than 500 secondary schools The state provided Internet access to more than 500 secondary schools

9. More than 700 buses were provided to secondary schools in the State by our government.

10. Boreholes were provided in schools all over the state. Also, numerous classrooms were built in all the 177 communities of the State.

11. As part of the efforts to turn around the economy of the State, a number of companies were attracted to build their facilities in the Anambra state. A case in point is SABMiller, the 2nd largest brewery in the world. A number of other companies followed the SABMiller initiative.

12. Anambra state provided at least one security vehicle to each of all the 177 communities in the State as well as various organizations such as markets and Churches.

13. His Administration conceived and built, from scratch, the first state-owned Teaching Hospital, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu teaching Hospital, Awka.

14. His Government attracted the World Bank support on erosion – National Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) – to Anambra State.

15. His government was the first to do Poverty Mapping in Nigeria, as a guide for the effective implementation of our poverty-alleviation strategies.

16. His Government, for the first time, undertook the aerial mapping of Awka as well as the production of Structure Plans for Awka Capital Territory, Onitsha and Nnewi.

17. He built the first Secretariat Complex to house State Government Ministries that were hitherto scattered around the State.

18. By the end of his tenure in 2014, more than twelve (12) health institutions, including two hospitals, had secured accreditation; when we took off in 2006, no health institution in Anambra state was duly accredited.

