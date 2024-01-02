The Nigerian government has suspended the accreditation and evaluations of degree certificates earned from Benin Republic and Togo universities

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the suspension will persist until the investigation involving the ministry and foreign affairs is completed

The nation followed an investigative report by an online media that a Cotonou-based university issued a certificate to an investigative journalist in six weeks

FCT, Abuja - The federal government said it had suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.

According to Leadership, the move was the government's reaction to an undercover report by an online newspaper that revealed how a Cotonou-based university issued a degree certificate to an investigative journalist within six weeks.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday, January 2, decried the situation in the two neighbouring countries.

The statement, which was signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru for the director of press and public relations, partly reads:

“Some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

According to Obilor-Duru, the suspension will be in place till the conclusion of the investigation involving the ministries of education and foreign affairs and the two countries.

Other agencies involved are the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Ministry, therefore, called on the general public to support its efforts, show understanding and provide useful information that will assist the Committee in finding lasting solutions in order to prevent further occurrence.

