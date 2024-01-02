Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: FG Suspends Accreditation of Degree Certificates from Benin Republic, Togo Varsities
Education

BREAKING: FG Suspends Accreditation of Degree Certificates from Benin Republic, Togo Varsities

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The Nigerian government has suspended the accreditation and evaluations of degree certificates earned from Benin Republic and Togo universities
  • According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the suspension will persist until the investigation involving the ministry and foreign affairs is completed
  • The nation followed an investigative report by an online media that a Cotonou-based university issued a certificate to an investigative journalist in six weeks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - The federal government said it had suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.

According to Leadership, the move was the government's reaction to an undercover report by an online newspaper that revealed how a Cotonou-based university issued a degree certificate to an investigative journalist within six weeks.

Read also

No more delay: FG finally set to launch website Nigerians can use to apply, get passport from home

Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Ministry of Education/Benin Republic/Togo
FG stops accreditation of degree certificates from Benin, togo Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed
Source: Twitter

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday, January 2, decried the situation in the two neighbouring countries.

The statement, which was signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru for the director of press and public relations, partly reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

According to Obilor-Duru, the suspension will be in place till the conclusion of the investigation involving the ministries of education and foreign affairs and the two countries.

Other agencies involved are the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Ministry, therefore, called on the general public to support its efforts, show understanding and provide useful information that will assist the Committee in finding lasting solutions in order to prevent further occurrence.

Read also

New Year Message: Tinubu announces new national living wage will be implemented in 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel