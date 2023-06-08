Best state in Nigeria: 10 greatest places to live in the country

Nigeria is one of the biggest economies in Africa. It has 36 states with a population of over 222 million. The country attracts a large number of visitors for both business and leisure. If you are looking for the best state in Nigeria, here are the top 10 places to consider.

A view of a clear sky over Abuja city gate. Photo: @stuffedboxng

Nigeria is a beautiful country with buzzing activities. This has made it attractive to foreigners from around the world. There are numerous job activities in some states making them perfect destinations for many. From Lagos to Delta, here is a list of the 10 best states to live in Nigeria.

Best states in Nigeria to live

Nigeria is a West African country with the biggest economy. It attracts millions of visitors each year for work, business and leisure. Here are some of the best states in Nigeria to live in.

Lagos

A general view of the city of Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Patrick Meinhardt

Founded : 1967

: 1967 GDP : $33.68 Billion

: $33.68 Billion Area in km² : 3577

: 3577 Main economic activity: Oil refineries, ports, manufacturing, and processing

Which state is the best in Nigeria? Lagos is the economic and financial hub of Nigeria. It is also the most populous and famous states in the country. Ikeja is its capital city and it has a population of over 20 million people.

Popularly known as the "state of excellence", is also the centre of entertainment, fashion, sports and many other activities. The best areas to live in the state include Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Victoria Garden City. Lagos state also has the best road networks, eateries, schools and other infrastructure.

Cross-River

People walking in a roundabout decorated with ethnic motifs in the streets of Calabar in Cross River state. Photo: Jorge Fernández

Founded: 1976

1976 GDP : $9.29 billion

: $9.29 billion Area in km² : 20,156

: 20,156 Main economic activity: Industrial wood processing

Cross River is also another best state to live in Nigeria. It is located in the south-south region of the country, and its capital is Calabar. The area has over 4 million people, mostly the Ekoi and Efik.

Cross River is one of the most expensive places to live in Nigeria. The infrastructure and security are top-notch, and it is a good place for tourists. Cross River is a good choice if you are looking for a quiet and serene place to live and work.

Abuja

The city skyline beyond a highway in Abuja, Nigeria. Photographer: George Osodi

Founded: 1984

1984 GDP : $5.4 billion

: $5.4 billion Area in km² : 1,476

: 1,476 Main economic activity: Real estate, agriculture, tourism

Abuja is the capital of Nigeria and is one best states to live in Nigeria. It is located in the Federal Capital Territory and is well-planned regarding districts. The FCT has a population of about 1.6 million people and tight security.

The government capital and social amenities are in plenty. The infrastructure is also good, and the population is diverse. You will also find all kinds of delicacies here, from local to international cuisines.

Akwa Ibom

Founded: 1987

1987 GDP : $11.09 billion

: $11.09 billion Area in km² : 7,081

: 7,081 Main economic activity: Mining and agriculture

Akwa Ibom is among the best states to live in Nigeria. It was formed from the Cross River State, with a population of over 6.9 million, mainly the Ibibio people. The area significantly produces yams, rice, cowpeas, cassava, and other crops.

The area is beautiful and attracts tourists due to its many historical sites, such as Lord Luggard's residence. It is also home to the Ibom E-library, a world-class information centre. If you enjoy quiet, Akwa-Ibom is the place to be.

Oyo State

People walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Ojodu-Berger bus station over head Ibadan-Lagos expressway, Nigeria's commercial capital.

Founded: 1991

1991 GDP : $16.12 billion

: $16.12 billion Area in km² : 28,454

: 28,454 Main economic activity: Agriculture

This is one of the popular states in Nigeria. The southwestern Nigeria state has its capital in Ibadan and is one of the agricultural states in Nigeria. Oyo State not only produces food but also processes and packages the food.

It has infrastructure, including good roads, affordable housing and other social amenities. Ibadan is also an academic hub thanks to the University of Ibadan, the oldest university in Nigeria.

Rivers

Aerial view of Port Harcourt in Rivers State. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Founded: 1967

1967 GDP : $21.15 billion

: $21.15 billion Area in km² : 11,077

: 11,077 Main economic activity: Crude oil extraction

Rivers is located in Southern Nigeria, and its capital is Port-Harcourt. It is the second-richest state in terms of GDP and holds more than 60% of the country's oil reserves. The state is home to more than 5 million people.

Rivers is beautiful and attars numerous tourists every year. For those who would like to relocate for work, there are numerous job opportunities in the oil fields.

Delta

Aerial view of the Niger Delta creeks in Delta State. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Founded: 1991

1991 GDP : $16.75 billion

: $16.75 billion Area in km² : 17,689

: 17,689 Main economic activity: Mining

Delta has its capital at Asaba, located in the country's south-south region. The state was created in 1991 and is home to over 4 million people. The oil-producing region is one of the best places to live in, as it has beautiful landscapes and developed infrastructure.

The best place to live in Delta State is Warri due to its diverse cultures. Amenities such as nightclubs, shopping plazas, cinemas, and nightclubs are in plenty here.

Imo

People walk around a large Christmas tree erected to celebrate Christmas and New Year holidays at the Freedom Square, Owerri in Imo State southeast Nigeria. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Founded: 1976

1976 GDP : $14.77 billion

: $14.77 billion Area in km² : 5100

: 5100 Main economic activity: Oil refinery

Imo is one of the wealthiest states in Nigeria. It is located in the South-eastern region of the country, with its capital in Owerri. The economic activities in include crude oil, natural gas, and limestone production.

Imo State is home to large oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, Agip, and Chevron. Imo has numerous tourist sites and is rich in culture.

Enugu

Founded: 1991

1991 GDP : $9.3 billion

: $9.3 billion Area in km² : 7161

: 7161 Main economic activity: Agriculture, textile manufacturing, and food processing

Enugu is in the South-eastern part of Nigeria, with its capital going by the same name. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in eastern Nigeria.

Enugu is also known as Coal City due to its coal production. It has a good nightlife, and various festivals take place here yearly. Some of these festivals include the New Yam Festival and the Masquerade Festival.

Edo

A night overview of Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Photo: @Nigeria1stNews (modified by author)

Founded: 1991

1991 GDP : $ 11.89 billion

: $ 11.89 billion Area in km² : 19,559

: 19,559 Main economic activity: Agriculture and tourism

This is also one of the top 10 best states in Nigeria to live in. Its capital is Benin City, also known as the city of peace and optimism. Edo State has a fascinating cultural relics and has the lowest crime rates in the country.

Nigeria is a beautiful country full of opportunities. It is one of the continent's fastest-growing economies and the most innovative technology. With this growth, people have been migrating to Nigeria from different parts of the world. And the above is a list of the best state in Nigeria to live in, especially people looking for opportunities.

