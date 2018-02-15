Aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria - Top 6

Aeronautical engineering is one of the most prestigious careers globally. Qualified aeronautical engineers design and develop aircraft and spacecraft machines. The field is highly competitive, and many companies offer impressive compensation packages. If you want to join this field, you should familiarise yourself with the top aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria in 2022.

A white and blue passenger aeroplane in the sky. Photo: pexels.com, @Oleksandr Pidvalnyi (modified by author)

Aeronautical engineers must excel in applied mathematics, theory, knowledge and problem-solving. In present-day Nigeria, multiple institutions of higher education offer this course.

Top 10 aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria

Below is a list of the 10 best aeronautical engineering universities and colleges in Nigeria and their locations.

1. Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT)

The NCAT logo. Photo: @Nigerian College of Aviation Technology

Location: Zaria, Kaduna State

Year of establishment: 1964

1964 Type: Public

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology is one of the leading institutions for aviation-related courses. It was the first ever air training institute in the country. It offers various aeronautical telecommunications engineering and aircraft maintenance engineering courses.

2. Obafemi Awolowo University - Aviation Training Institute

The OAU logo. Photo: @OAUniversity

Location: Ile-Ife

Year of establishment: 1960

1960 Type: Public

Public Motto: For Learning and Culture

The Obafemi Awolowo University is one of the few federal universities that offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. It is one of the three institutions of higher learning established in the country between 1961 and 1962.

It was created following a report submitted to the Nigerian Federal Government. The institution has numerous faculties and centres of excellence, including the Aviation Training Institute.

3. Afe Babalola University

A male and female student holding a discussion outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton, @afebabalola (modified by author)

Location: Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Year of establishment: 2009

2009 Type: Private

Private Motto: Labor Servitum Et Integritas (Labor for service and Integrity)

Afe Babalola University is one of the few private universities offering aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. This private university was founded by lawyer Afe Babalola in 2009. The institution's College of Engineering offers aerospace and astronautical programmes.

4. Air Force Institute of Technology (Nigeria Air Force University)

The AFIT logo. Photo: @Air Force Institute of Technology Kaduna

Location: Kaduna

Year of establishment: 1977

1977 Type: Public

Public Motto: Quest for Excellence

Air Force Institute of Technology plays a crucial role in the Nigerian Air Force. It trains people to design, handle, and maintain aircraft and spacecraft needs of the Air Force. The institution has a department of Aeronautics & Astronautics.

5. Lagos State University (LASU)

A picture of study materials. Photo: pexels.com, @lil artsy, @Lagos State University (modified by author)

Location: Ojo, Lagos State

Year of establishment: 1983

1983 Type: Public

Public Motto: Per la verità e di servizio (For Truth and Service)

LASU is an institution of higher learning that seeks excellence in teaching, research and service to humanity. Its Faculty of Engineering has an Aerospace Engineering Department. This department has qualified and experienced staff who produce competent graduates.

6. Kwara State University (KWASU)

The KWASU logo. Photo: @Kwara State University

Location: Malete

Year of establishment: 2009

2009 Type: Public

Public Motto: University for community development and entrepreneurship

KWASU is one of the top universities that offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. It was the first Nigerian institution to establish a degree programme in aeronautical and astronautical engineering. This was announced in February 2017.

In 2021, two students recorded a significant research breakthrough. They designed and constructed a light aircraft which underwent a test flight in the first quarter of 2022.

Aeronautical engineering fees

The cost of pursuing this programme depends on the institution. Once you gain admission into one of the institutions of higher learning listed above, you will receive a fee structure showing the amount you should pay per semester.

Aeronautical engineering salary in Nigeria

The compensation packages for aeronautical engineers in the country are quite competitive. The monthly salary varies depending on the employer.

Best aeronautical engineering universities in the world

Some of the best institutions to study aeronautical engineering are listed below.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

Stanford University, USA

University of Cambridge, UK

Harvard University, US

Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Beihang University, China

University of California, Berkeley (UCB), USA

Northwestern Polytechnical University, China

Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), Netherlands

National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

University of Oxford, UK

National University of Defense Technology, China

How many years does it take to study aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?

It takes five years to complete this course in a Nigerian institution of higher studies. It is a lucrative course for students who want to build a career in aerospace engineering.

Which universities offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?

The institutions of higher learning offering this programme are Kwara State University, Lagos State University, Air Force Institute of Technology, Afe Babalola University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

What are the JAMB subjects for aeronautical engineering?

The JAMB subjects are Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language and any other Science subject. Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics are must-haves.

Which university is best to study aeronautical engineering?

The best institution is accredited by the relevant authorities and has a history of producing competent graduates. The top options in the country are Kwara State University, Lagos State University, Air Force Institute of Technology, Afe Babalola University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

How long is aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?

The course takes about five years to complete.

What is the cut-off mark for aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?

The minimum cut-off point is 250 for the 2022/2023 academic year. You must have at least 250 points to pursue this course.

Does UNILAG offer aeronautical engineering?

UNILAG does not offer this programme. It has a Faculty of Engineering that offers civil, electrical, biomedical, environmental, mechanical, systems, and metallurgical and materials engineering.

There are few aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria. These institutions are accredited by the relevant authorities and have qualified trainers to produce competent graduates.

