Aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria - Top 6
Aeronautical engineering is one of the most prestigious careers globally. Qualified aeronautical engineers design and develop aircraft and spacecraft machines. The field is highly competitive, and many companies offer impressive compensation packages. If you want to join this field, you should familiarise yourself with the top aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria in 2022.
Aeronautical engineers must excel in applied mathematics, theory, knowledge and problem-solving. In present-day Nigeria, multiple institutions of higher education offer this course.
Top 10 aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria
Below is a list of the 10 best aeronautical engineering universities and colleges in Nigeria and their locations.
1. Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT)
- Location: Zaria, Kaduna State
- Year of establishment: 1964
- Type: Public
The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology is one of the leading institutions for aviation-related courses. It was the first ever air training institute in the country. It offers various aeronautical telecommunications engineering and aircraft maintenance engineering courses.
2. Obafemi Awolowo University - Aviation Training Institute
- Location: Ile-Ife
- Year of establishment: 1960
- Type: Public
- Motto: For Learning and Culture
The Obafemi Awolowo University is one of the few federal universities that offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. It is one of the three institutions of higher learning established in the country between 1961 and 1962.
It was created following a report submitted to the Nigerian Federal Government. The institution has numerous faculties and centres of excellence, including the Aviation Training Institute.
3. Afe Babalola University
- Location: Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
- Year of establishment: 2009
- Type: Private
- Motto: Labor Servitum Et Integritas (Labor for service and Integrity)
Afe Babalola University is one of the few private universities offering aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. This private university was founded by lawyer Afe Babalola in 2009. The institution's College of Engineering offers aerospace and astronautical programmes.
4. Air Force Institute of Technology (Nigeria Air Force University)
- Location: Kaduna
- Year of establishment: 1977
- Type: Public
- Motto: Quest for Excellence
Air Force Institute of Technology plays a crucial role in the Nigerian Air Force. It trains people to design, handle, and maintain aircraft and spacecraft needs of the Air Force. The institution has a department of Aeronautics & Astronautics.
5. Lagos State University (LASU)
- Location: Ojo, Lagos State
- Year of establishment: 1983
- Type: Public
- Motto: Per la verità e di servizio (For Truth and Service)
LASU is an institution of higher learning that seeks excellence in teaching, research and service to humanity. Its Faculty of Engineering has an Aerospace Engineering Department. This department has qualified and experienced staff who produce competent graduates.
6. Kwara State University (KWASU)
- Location: Malete
- Year of establishment: 2009
- Type: Public
- Motto: University for community development and entrepreneurship
KWASU is one of the top universities that offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria. It was the first Nigerian institution to establish a degree programme in aeronautical and astronautical engineering. This was announced in February 2017.
In 2021, two students recorded a significant research breakthrough. They designed and constructed a light aircraft which underwent a test flight in the first quarter of 2022.
Aeronautical engineering fees
The cost of pursuing this programme depends on the institution. Once you gain admission into one of the institutions of higher learning listed above, you will receive a fee structure showing the amount you should pay per semester.
Aeronautical engineering salary in Nigeria
The compensation packages for aeronautical engineers in the country are quite competitive. The monthly salary varies depending on the employer.
Best aeronautical engineering universities in the world
Some of the best institutions to study aeronautical engineering are listed below.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
- Stanford University, USA
- University of Cambridge, UK
- Harvard University, US
- Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore
- Beihang University, China
- University of California, Berkeley (UCB), USA
- Northwestern Polytechnical University, China
- Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), Netherlands
- National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
- University of Oxford, UK
- National University of Defense Technology, China
How many years does it take to study aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?
It takes five years to complete this course in a Nigerian institution of higher studies. It is a lucrative course for students who want to build a career in aerospace engineering.
Which universities offer aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?
The institutions of higher learning offering this programme are Kwara State University, Lagos State University, Air Force Institute of Technology, Afe Babalola University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.
What are the JAMB subjects for aeronautical engineering?
The JAMB subjects are Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language and any other Science subject. Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics are must-haves.
Which university is best to study aeronautical engineering?
The best institution is accredited by the relevant authorities and has a history of producing competent graduates. The top options in the country are Kwara State University, Lagos State University, Air Force Institute of Technology, Afe Babalola University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.
How long is aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?
The course takes about five years to complete.
What is the cut-off mark for aeronautical engineering in Nigeria?
The minimum cut-off point is 250 for the 2022/2023 academic year. You must have at least 250 points to pursue this course.
Does UNILAG offer aeronautical engineering?
UNILAG does not offer this programme. It has a Faculty of Engineering that offers civil, electrical, biomedical, environmental, mechanical, systems, and metallurgical and materials engineering.
There are few aeronautical engineering universities in Nigeria. These institutions are accredited by the relevant authorities and have qualified trainers to produce competent graduates.
