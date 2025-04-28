Several top Lagos schools offer American or international curricula, with annual fees ranging from ₦2 million to ₦7 million, depending on the institution

Lagos is home to a wide range of prestigious international schools offering American, British, and mixed curriculums.

Many of these schools cater to both Nigerian and expatriate families, combining rigorous academics with global learning standards.

List of 'American' Schools in Lagos, Their Actual Registration and School Fees

Below is a comprehensive guide to 22 international schools in Lagos, including key details about their curriculum, leadership, and fees.

1. American International School of Lagos (AISL)

The American International School of Lagos (AISL), founded in 1964, offers an American curriculum alongside the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). It caters to around 480 students with teaching conducted primarily in English, Spanish, and French.

The school year starts in August, and tuition fees are among the highest in Lagos, typically ranging between $20,000 and $30,000 per annum. AISL is fully accredited by the CIS, MSA, and IB organisations.

2. St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi

St Saviour’s Ikoyi (SSI), established in 1951, delivers a British-based curriculum through the International Primary Curriculum (IPC). It serves approximately 343 students with a strong Christian ethos, although it is non-selective academically.

The school charges fees between ₦2 million and ₦3.5 million annually and focuses on partnership with parents to develop children’s values and academic performance.

3. Charterhouse Lagos

Charterhouse Lagos (CHL), which began operations in 2024, offers British and International curricula, including IPC, IMYC, and IGCSE. It is a highly selective school under the leadership of Principal John Todd.

Tuition at Charterhouse is premium, reflecting its world-class facilities, with annual fees expected to be upwards of ₦5 million, especially for secondary-level education.

4. The Netherlands International School Lagos (NISL)

Founded in 1967, NISL offers a British academic structure combined with Dutch influences. It runs programmes from pre-school to primary levels with around 120 enrolled students.

As a not-for-profit school, tuition at NISL typically ranges from ₦1.5 million to ₦2.5 million per year, depending on the grade level.

5. Grange School, Ikeja

Grange School, established in 1958, delivers British curricula including IGCSE and the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework. It boasts a student population of 736.

Grange is selective and charges between ₦2.5 million and ₦5 million annually. It is COBIS-accredited and known for its strong academic performance.

6. Banana Island School

Founded in 2011, Banana Island School (BIS) offers a British curriculum from pre-school to elementary levels. It currently accommodates about 120 students.

The school fees for BIS range from ₦2 million to ₦3 million annually, depending on the child’s educational stage.

7. Greensprings School

Greensprings School, which opened its doors in 1985, offers the British curriculum alongside International Baccalaureate (PYP and DP) and SAT preparations. It caters to over 3,600 students across multiple campuses.

Fees at Greensprings range from ₦2 million to ₦5 million, with costs varying by educational stage and campus location.

8. British International School Lagos (BIS)

The British International School (BIS) Lagos, founded in 2001, combines British education with international perspectives. It focuses heavily on IGCSE and A-Level qualifications.

Annual fees at BIS are between ₦5 million and ₦7 million, with additional levies for boarding students and extracurricular activities.

9. Lekki British School

Established in 2000, Lekki British School (LBS) offers a strict British curriculum for secondary students, preparing them for IGCSEs and A-Levels.

Annual tuition at LBS ranges from ₦2.5 million to ₦4.5 million, excluding additional boarding and exam fees.

10. Readington School

Readington School (RS) was founded in 2011 and offers American-style education alongside British certifications like the IGCSE. It currently educates about 200 students.

Annual school fees are estimated at ₦2.5 million to ₦4 million, depending on grade level and extracurricular activities.

11. Children’s International School (CIS)

Children’s International School (CIS), founded in 2004, delivers a British curriculum from early years to secondary school. The school currently has 503 students enrolled.

Fees at CIS are substantial, ranging between ₦4 million and ₦6 million annually, depending on educational stage.

12. Avi-Cenna International School

Since 1989, Avi-Cenna has offered a mix of British and international curricula, including IGCSEs and A-Levels. It currently educates around 600 students.

Tuition fees at Avi-Cenna typically range from ₦2.5 million to ₦5 million per year, exclusive of boarding costs.

13. Landmark College

Landmark College (LC), operational since 2007, offers both American and British academic programmes, including SAT preparation for university admissions.

School fees are approximately ₦1.8 million to ₦3.5 million per year depending on the student's year group.

14. Thomas Adewumi International College (TAIC)

Thomas Adewumi International College (TAIC), founded in 1997, blends British and American-style education through programmes like the ACT, IGCSE, and A-Levels.

Annual fees are estimated at ₦2 million to ₦4.5 million, based on the curriculum selected.

15. Depalma Schools

Depalma Schools (DS), founded in 2016, follows a British and International curriculum for students from pre-school to elementary levels.

School fees at Depalma Schools range from ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million per annum, making it relatively affordable among international schools.

16. Caleb British International School (CBIS)

Since 1986, Caleb British International School has been offering a British and international curriculum from pre-school to high school.

Annual tuition typically ranges from ₦1.5 million upwards, depending on educational stage and programme choice.

17. Dowen College

Founded in 1997, Dowen College offers a British and international curriculum from elementary to secondary levels, currently hosting 440 students.

School fees range between ₦2 million and ₦3.5 million per year, depending on grade level and boarding options.

18. Keen British School

Keen British School (KBS), founded in 2002, offers British and International curricula up to secondary education, including A-Level and IGCSE exams.

Fees are generally between ₦1.8 million and ₦3.5 million per year, depending on the level of education.

19. QueensLand Academy

QueensLand Academy (QA), operational since 1988, runs a primarily British curriculum for primary and secondary students.

Annual fees are estimated at ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million, with optional boarding and activity fees.

20. Oxbridge Tutorial College

Established in 1993, Oxbridge Tutorial College focuses on sixth-form education with A-Level, IGCSE, and other international programmes.

School fees are among the highest, ranging from ₦3 million to ₦5 million per annum.

21. Bridge House College

Bridge House College (BHC), opened in 2004, specialises in A-Level education, preparing students for entry into universities abroad.

Annual tuition at Bridge House College typically ranges from ₦2 million to ₦4 million.

22. Halifield Schools

Halifield Schools (HS) offers the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum and IGCSE qualifications for elementary to secondary students.

Fees are competitive, ranging between ₦1.8 million and ₦3.2 million depending on the student's year group.

