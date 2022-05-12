Top 28 aviation schools in Nigeria and their fees in 2023

Civil aviation is essential to the Nigerian transport infrastructure and economy. The country has numerous airports, heliports, and regulated airstrips. It is also home to over 20 domestic airlines. With such a vibrant aviation industry, it is unsurprising that there are numerous best aviation schools in Nigeria. Most of these are located near large cities and offer various flying-related courses.

Whether you want to enter the aviation industry as a fresher or are already working there, you can find impactful training programs at aviation schools in Nigeria. The course structures and fees vary from one aviation school to another.

Which are the best aviation schools in Nigeria?

Careers in the aviation and maritime industries come with many rewards. For instance, you can travel across the continent and around the world. Here is a list of aviation schools in Nigeria:

1. Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria

Address: Zaria Aerodrome, Zaria, Kaduna State

Zaria Aerodrome, Zaria, Kaduna State Emails: info@ncat.gov.ng, academics@ncat.gov.ng

info@ncat.gov.ng, academics@ncat.gov.ng Phone: +2347018741431 (10:00 am – 4:00 pm (Mon-Fri))

+2347018741431 (10:00 am – 4:00 pm (Mon-Fri)) Website: ncat.gov.ng

NCAT is one of the best aviation schools in Nigeria. The government-owned institute has trained professionals in the African aviation industry for 50 years. It was the first air training institute in Nigeria. NCAT was founded in 1964 as NCATC (Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre).

NCAT courses include flight management, aircraft maintenance and engineering, telecommunications engineering, cabin crew courses, international flight planning, private pilot licenses, and standard pilot licenses.

NCAT fees vary from course to course but are still somewhat lower than private institutions. One can part with about ₦7.5 million for a standard pilot course.

2. International Aviation College, Ilorin

Address: Ilorin, Kwara State

Ilorin, Kwara State Email: info@iac.kw.gov.ng

info@iac.kw.gov.ng Phone: +234 805 448 5424, +234 814 166 9545

+234 805 448 5424, +234 814 166 9545 Website: iac.kw.gov.ng

Consider the International Aviation College in Ilorin when looking for the best flight schools in Nigeria. The State government of Kwara established this institute in 2011 to combat the shortage of well-trained pilots and aviation professionals in Nigeria.

The tuition fee at the International Aviation College varies depending on your chosen course. A standard piloting course requires at least ₦7 million.

What are the requirements for International Aviation College, Ilorin?

To join this institute, one must be at least 17 years old for the Pilot Course and 21 years old for the Flight Dispatcher Course. Also, you need a minimum of five (5) credits in the O'Level certificate, including English and Mathematics. Physics and Geography can be added advantages.

3. Dhaewood Aviation Business School (DABS)

Address: Ikeja, Lagos State

Ikeja, Lagos State Email: info@dhaewoodgroup.com

info@dhaewoodgroup.com Phone: +234 803 5050 692

+234 803 5050 692 Website: dhaewoodgroup.com

DABS is one of the best private-owned flight training institutes in Nigeria. Dhaewood Aviation Business School has trained numerous airline professionals since it was founded in 2005.

The fee structure at DABS is almost similar to that of government institutions. A short three-month course costs about ₦50,000, while a standard piloting course costs about ₦7.5 million.

4. Universal School of Aviation

Addresses: Ikotun, Lagos State & Gwarinpa, Abuja FCT

Ikotun, Lagos State & Gwarinpa, Abuja FCT Email: info@universalschoolofaviation.com

info@universalschoolofaviation.com Phone: +23480-5584-9779, 07063002833

+23480-5584-9779, 07063002833 Website: universalschoolofaviation.com

The Universal School of Aviation is among the best aviation schools in Lagos. The institute is known for its professional trainers and industry-relevant courses. The school partners with numerous domestic and international airlines, a factor which has made its trainees so marketable.

Most short courses cost ₦50,000, while medium-term costs about ₦230,000. Additionally, the institution offers fee discounts of up to 10% to new students from financially unstable backgrounds.

What are the Universal School of Aviation's requirements?

The basic entry requirement is a minimum O'level (WAEC/NECO) result. Nonetheless, higher qualifications such as OND, HND, B.Sc., etc., can be taken. In general, you should demonstrate a minimum level of competency and provide your academic credentials. Some advanced and professional-level courses may also require additional qualifications.

5. Sky Aviation Training Center

Address: 7 Akin-Lawanson St, Orile Oshodi 102214, Lagos State

7 Akin-Lawanson St, Orile Oshodi 102214, Lagos State Email: info@skyaviationtraining.com

info@skyaviationtraining.com Phone: +234 807 5018162, +234 802 3013574

The Sky Aviation Training Center is also among the renowned flight schools in Nigeria. The school is in Lagos State and is best known for offering quality training programs for professionals aspiring to work for airlines and travel agencies in Nigeria.

6. Skywalker Aviation Training Center

Address: J9H2+36J, Acme St, Ogba 101233, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

J9H2+36J, Acme St, Ogba 101233, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 1 742 7561

+234 1 742 7561 Website: www.skywalkertraining.com

Skywalker Training Center is an NCAA-certified aviation school in Nigeria. The institute is in Ikeja, Lagos. The school has courses related to commercial aeronautics, such as airfare and ticketing, flight planning, airplane maintenance, and engineering. The Skywalker Training Centre also offers courses in the hotel, travel, and tourism sectors.

7. Landover Aviation Business School (LABS)

Address: 17 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Lagos State

17 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Lagos State Email: admin@landover.aero

admin@landover.aero Phone: +234 1460 7450

+234 1460 7450 Website: landover.aero

The Landover Aviation Business School was founded in 2002. Since then, it has evolved into one of the top aviation training institutions in Nigeria. LABS has appeared on the IATA TOP 10 Aviation Training Institutions in Africa list thrice.

The institute has three main faculties: aviation management operations, travel and tourism, and technical and aeronautic operations. All faculties have IATA-certified tutors, and course fees range from ₦70,000 to ₦230,000.

8. BlueSky Aviation-Helicopter Pilot Training Academy

Address: No. 6 Simbiat Abiola Road(former Medical Road), Ikeja, Lagos State

No. 6 Simbiat Abiola Road(former Medical Road), Ikeja, Lagos State Emails: aviation.bluesky@gmail.com, businessinvestment@gmail.com

aviation.bluesky@gmail.com, businessinvestment@gmail.com Phone: +234 802 301 9322, +234 18 159 794, +234 803 701 8328, +234 805 345 9899

The BlueSky Aviation-Helicopter Pilot Training Academy offers various aeronautical courses and services. These include flight line services, aircraft sales, maintenance and management, pilot training, and air charters. The country's Federal Aviation Administration tests and approves the pilot trainees.

9. Javi Aviation Support Services

Address: EAN Hangar Jet Centre, FAAN Transit Camp Rd, Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State

EAN Hangar Jet Centre, FAAN Transit Camp Rd, Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State Email: info@javiaviation.com

info@javiaviation.com Phone: +234-702-662-3181, +234-01-291-9553 (8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Mon-Fri))

+234-702-662-3181, +234-01-291-9553 (8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Mon-Fri)) Website: javiaviation.com

The Javi Aviation Support Services is an established company and training center. The organization provides aviation consultancy and training services in the West African region. Its courses include hospitality, flight operations, cargo handling, and aeronautics training.

10. Falcon Aviation Training School

Address: 77, Yaya Abatan Road, Maternity bus stop, Ogba Ikeja, Lagos State

77, Yaya Abatan Road, Maternity bus stop, Ogba Ikeja, Lagos State Phone: +234 818 241 4069

+234 818 241 4069 Website: www.falconaviationtraining.com

Falcon Aviation is a certified school of aviation in Lagos. The school was the brainchild of Toyin Sannin and Erika Achumand. The two sought to make aeronautics training affordable for many people.

Today, Falcon Aviation Training School trains trainees searching for gainful employment. The school equips students with the requisite attitude, skills, and knowledge to succeed in the modern-day aeronautics industry.

11. Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management (ACATM)

Address: Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos State

Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos State Email: info@aeroportcollegeofaviation.com

info@aeroportcollegeofaviation.com Phone: +234 (0) 12900659, +234 (0) 7082299989

+234 (0) 12900659, +234 (0) 7082299989 Website: aeroportcollegeofaviation.com

Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management offers courses such as travel agency management, basic flight dispatching, cabin crew training, cargo handling, reservations, and air ticketing. To join ACATM, a person must have a minimum of four WASC/GCE O-Level/SSCE/NECO/NABTEB passes. Additional qualifications from reputable institutions are added advantages.

12. Crew Training Institute (CTI)

Address: Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State

Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State Website: cti.com.ng

CTI focuses on setting its students on a path to successful careers in the aviation industry, specifically as cabin crew. Tutors at Crew Training Institute have sufficient cabin crew experience, having worked in numerous airlines nationwide. The school's main course is the cabin crew certificate course, with additions related to interview coaching and cover letter writing.

13. GIB Air Aviation Academy

Address: College B/Stop, 26 Ikotun - Idimu Rd, Ikotun, Lagos State

College B/Stop, 26 Ikotun - Idimu Rd, Ikotun, Lagos State Email: gibairaviation@ymail.com

gibairaviation@ymail.com Phone: +234 809 177 7132

+234 809 177 7132 Website: gibairaviation.com

Gibair Aviation Academy is a subsidiary of Gibair Aviation Services. GAS provides extensive services to the travelers, while GIB offers training related to the maritime and civil aeronautic industries. Also, GIB Air Aviation Academy is among the best institutions for students looking to venture into the tour and travel industry.

14. International Institute of Aviation & Shipping Technology (IAST NIGERIA)

Address: Shagari quarters, 999999, Abuja State

Shagari quarters, 999999, Abuja State Emails: registrar@iastnigeria.com, info@iastnigeria.com

registrar@iastnigeria.com, info@iastnigeria.com Phone: +234(0) 803 858 8516

+234(0) 803 858 8516 Website: iastnigeria.webs.com

The school is among the best choices for students seeking diplomas and higher national diplomas in shipping and flying courses. IAST NIGERIA offers courses in Airport Operations, Aviation management and administration, Aviation/Tourism Management, Airport Security Management, Air Cargo Management, Air Traffic Management, Cabin Crew Duties, Ticketing and reservation, Air Transport studies, Travel Tourism Management, Catering and Hotel Management, and Aviation Safety Management.

15. Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA)

Address: 16A, Emina Crescent off Toyin Street, Ikeja, 100271, Lagos State

16A, Emina Crescent off Toyin Street, Ikeja, 100271, Lagos State Email: info@lagosaviationacademy.com

info@lagosaviationacademy.com Phone: 014482511, +2349087660165

014482511, +2349087660165 Website: www.lagosaviationacademy.com

LAA is a certified pilot school in Nigeria. It is in the central district area of the Lagos Mainland. The school aims to train and support competent aeronautics professionals and set them on a path towards successful careers. Besides aeronautics courses, Lagos Aviation Academy also offers management training and personal effectiveness courses.

16. Lagos Aviation and Maritime Business Academy (LAMB Academy)

Address: Plot 27/29, Lamb Academy Street, Ije-Ododo, Via Ijegun-Isheri rd., IBA LCDA, Lagos State

Plot 27/29, Lamb Academy Street, Ije-Ododo, Via Ijegun-Isheri rd., IBA LCDA, Lagos State Email: rector@lambacademy.edu.ng

rector@lambacademy.edu.ng Phone: +2348030812389, +2348025752895, +2348072879567 (9.00 am – 10.00 am)

+2348030812389, +2348025752895, +2348072879567 (9.00 am – 10.00 am) Website: www.lambacademy.edu.ng

The Lagos Aviation and Maritime Business Academy trains air scouts and navy cadets, making them competent seafarers and aviators. Courses at LAMB Academy include diplomas, higher national diplomas, and short courses.

The institute offers courses in Shipping Management, Safety and security, Marine Engineering, Nautical Science, Aviation Management, Logistics Management, Computer Science, Business Studies, Banking operation, and more.

17. Riteway Aviation School

Address: 8 Ola Ayinde Street, Off Toyin Street, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Ikeja, Lagos State

8 Ola Ayinde Street, Off Toyin Street, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Ikeja, Lagos State Email: ritewayistt@gmail.com

ritewayistt@gmail.com Phone: +234 810 400 4238

+234 810 400 4238 Website: www.ritewayaviationschool.com

Riteway International School of Travel and Tourism has tailored courses for individuals seeking careers in the airline industry. An increased demand for airline workers, including those without degrees, inspired Riteway Aviation School to develop bespoke travel and aeronautics courses to equip their learners with the requisite skills and fill the skill gap in the industry.

18. Three Star Aviation Training Academy

Address: No. 5 Sani Alonge Street behind AA Rano Karu LGA, Abuja FCT

No. 5 Sani Alonge Street behind AA Rano Karu LGA, Abuja FCT Email: threestaraviationtraining@yahoo.com

threestaraviationtraining@yahoo.com Phone: +234 803 819 7214

The Three Star Aviation Training Academy offers courses from cabin crew training to ground staff, ticketing management, aviation training, Basic Aircraft Engineering, and more. The sole aim of this aviation company is to offer aviation training to the youth.

19. Continental Aviation School

Address: 39, Abeokuta/Lagos expressway, Brewery, Abeokuta, Ogun State

39, Abeokuta/Lagos expressway, Brewery, Abeokuta, Ogun State Phone: +234 813 269 2068

+234 813 269 2068 Website: www.continentalschoolofaviation.com

The Continental Aviation School offers courses relevant to the flying, hotel, and tourism industries. CAS offers its students quality courses in aviation, travel, tourism, and hospitality.

20. Obafemi Awolowo University's Aviation Training Institute

Address: Ile, 220103, Ife, Osun State

Ile, 220103, Ife, Osun State Phone: +234 803 371 4693

+234 803 371 4693 Website: oauife.edu.ng

The Aviation Training Institute at Obafemi Awolowo University is among the three universities established in the country between 1961 and 1962. Also, the Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys is among the agencies with premises within Obafemi Awolowo University, but the school has limited or no direct control over them.

21. Top Flight International School of Aviation

Address: HLA Road Ojoo, Ibadan, Oyo State

HLA Road Ojoo, Ibadan, Oyo State Email: topaviation@gmail.com

topaviation@gmail.com Phone: +234 810 123 1715, +202 22678714/15/16

+234 810 123 1715, +202 22678714/15/16 Website: topaviation.com

The institution is part of the Egyptian Top Aviation Institute. Its instructors are certified by the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority. The school is committed to providing its trainees with relevant theoretical and practical training to make them perfect fits for the modern-day aeronautics industry.

22. Aeroconsult Aviation Training Centre

Address: 29 Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Oba Akran 101233, Ikeja, Lagos State

29 Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Oba Akran 101233, Ikeja, Lagos State Emails: info@aeroconsultonline.com, aeroconsulttraining@yahoo.com

info@aeroconsultonline.com, aeroconsulttraining@yahoo.com Phone: +234 803 345 7500, +234 803 462 5878, +234 812 095 1018

+234 803 345 7500, +234 803 462 5878, +234 812 095 1018 Website: aeroconsultonline.com

Aeroconsult Aviation Training Centre is among the leading airspace consultancy firms in Nigeria. It is a world-class aviation service provider and training organization based in Lagos. Aeroconsult Ltd was founded in 1993 and is certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

CRM & DGR (Categories 7 & 8) cost ₦150,000, while Licensed courses (B737 Classic Initial) now go for ₦850,000. Tuition fees for all other professional studies at the school increased from ₦95,000 to ₦120,000.

23. Eagleair Flight Training Centre (EFTC)

Address: Minna International Airport, Meikunkele, Niger State

Minna International Airport, Meikunkele, Niger State Emails: info@flyeagleair.org

info@flyeagleair.org Phone: +234 818 558 3294

+234 818 558 3294 Website: flyeagleair.org

The Eagleair Flight Training Centre is at Minna Airport. It is part of Eagle Air Services Limited (EASL). EASL was established in 2005 to provide aviation consultancy and cost-effective and reliable passenger/air cargo services.

The organization established EFTC in 2012 to offer private piloting certification courses. The course comprises Nigeria’s FAA knowledge tests. EASL has offices in Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

24. Cyclone Aviation School

Address: No. 133, Agbor Road, Benin City, Edo State

No. 133, Agbor Road, Benin City, Edo State Phone: +234 809 113 1759

+234 809 113 1759 Website: www.cycloneairways.com.ph

The Cyclone Flying School is a Philippines school with a branch in Benin City, Nigeria. The school offers private pilot ground/flight courses, commercial ground/flight, instrument ground/flight rating, and flight instructor ground/flight.

25. Caverton Aviation Training Center (CATC)

Address: 1, Prince Kayode Akingbade Close, Victoria Island, Lagos State

1, Prince Kayode Akingbade Close, Victoria Island, Lagos State Emails: info@caverton-offshore.com, social.media@caverton-offshore.com

info@caverton-offshore.com, social.media@caverton-offshore.com Phone: 01-2275656, 01-2275757, 01-2275858, +234 1 270 5656

01-2275656, 01-2275757, 01-2275858, +234 1 270 5656 Website: caverton-offshore.com

The Caverton Aviation Training Center (CATC) is an NCAA-approved training institution at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The school offers world-class training in ground and flight operations. Trainees at CATC receive holistic training within the school’s numerous training programs backed up by real-world applications.

26. ANIS International School of Aviation and Transport Studies

Address: No. 5, Kunle Akinosi Street, Off Boladale Street, Oshodi, Lagos State

No. 5, Kunle Akinosi Street, Off Boladale Street, Oshodi, Lagos State Phone: 08023239477, 018195776

08023239477, 018195776 Website: www.anistraining.com

ANIS is an IATA-authorized training center. It offers training in travel and tourism. The school is committed to providing quality aviation training programs to assist individuals in achieving their professional goals. On top of this, ANIS courses are affordable.

27. Global Institute of Aviation and Shipping Operations (GIASO)

Address: 56 Eligbolo Road, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

56 Eligbolo Road, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Emails: info@giaso.org, admission@giaso.org

info@giaso.org, admission@giaso.org Phone: +234 816 543 3944, +234 809 781 5083, +234 803 853 3630

+234 816 543 3944, +234 809 781 5083, +234 803 853 3630 Website: www.giaso.org

GIASO is one of the best nonprofit aviation and maritime institutes in Nigeria. The school ensures students are well-equipped with the necessary information to succeed in the industry. GIASO tuition fee is ₦80,000 (installment is allowed), and the application form is ₦10,000.

Aviation courses offered at GIASO include Air Ticketing and Reservation, Airline Management and Administration, Airport Administration and Operations, Cabin Crew, Air Cargo Handling and Logistics Management, Documentation Control, Travel Agency Management, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Aviation Safety and Security Management, and Airline Customer Service Management.

28. Global Airwings College of Aviation (GACAAFRICA)

Address: Trinity/Church Bustop, Along Lagos Badagry Expressway, Lagos State., Lagos State

Trinity/Church Bustop, Along Lagos Badagry Expressway, Lagos State., Lagos State Email: admin@globalairwingscollegeofaviation.com.ng

admin@globalairwingscollegeofaviation.com.ng Phone: +234 803 198 0895

+234 803 198 0895 Website: www.globalairwingscollegeofaviation.com.ng

The Global Airwings College of Aviation offers pilot prep training, cabin crew training, a basic flight dispatcher program, an IATA cargo introductory course, a tourism and hotel management course, a cargo and logistics handler course, and more.

How many aviation schools are in Nigeria?

The country has over 20 aviation schools. Below is a list of top aviation schools in Nigeria:

Which university offers aviation in Nigeria?

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and the Obafemi Awolowo University offer aeronautics training. NCAT was the first college of flying in Nigeria and continues to provide quality training to date.

Which is the best aviation university in Nigeria?

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Dhaewood Aviation Business School (DABS), the International Aviation College, Obafemi Awolowo University's Aviation Training Institute, and the Universal School of Aviation are some of the best aviation schools in Nigeria.

How much are aviation school fees in Nigeria?

Aviation school fees in Nigeria charge from ₦50,000 to over ₦7.5 million, depending on the course you choose and institute you enrol in.

What is the cheapest aviation school in Nigeria?

Landover Aviation Business School (LABS) and Global Institute of Aviation and Shipping Operations (GIASO) are among the cheapest aviation schools in Nigeria. LABS' training fees range from ₦70,000 to ₦230,000, depending on the course, while fees at GIASO start at ₦80,000.

What are the requirements for admission into aviation school in Nigeria?

You must be at least 17 years of age for the Pilot Course and at least 21 years for the Flight Dispatcher Course. You also need a minimum of five (5) credits in O'Level certificate, including English and Mathematics. Additionally, Physics and Geography can be added advantages.

How many pilots are in Nigeria?

According to the 2019 License Crew Data, the country had 2133 licensed pilots and 175 Pilots with valid certifications.

How many years does one have to study in a Nigerian aviation school?

A Standard Pilot Course takes two years, a Private Pilot License Course and a Commercial Pilot License Course lasts six months, while an Instrument Rating Course requires five months.

Which aviation course is the best in Nigeria?‌

The Standard Pilot Course, a Private Pilot License Course, a Commercial Pilot License Course, and an Instrument Rating Course are the four best aviation courses in the country.

How many airports are there in Nigeria?

The country has about 31 airports, and about 28 foreign airlines fly to Nigeria.

The best aviation schools in Nigeria strive to meet the country's demand for competent aviation professionals. As with other sectors, the courses offered and training fees vary between training institutes.

