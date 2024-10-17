No fewer than fourteen students of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state have won a science-related scholarship

The 14 UI students won MTN STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholarship awards

The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships worth over 38 billion naira to almost 5,000 students since its inception

Lagos state - Fourteen students of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state have won MTN STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholarship awards.

The awards were presented during an elegant ceremony and alumni induction held in Lagos.

The ceremony was graced by notable guests, including the University’s Registrar, Mr. Ganiyu O. Saliu, fspsp.

This is according to a post shared by the University of Ibadan Students' Union via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @studentsunionui on Wednesday, October 16.

In addition to financial support, graduating scholars participate in the MTN Skill Up workshop, preparing them with essential skills to excel in the Nigerian labor market and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The MTN Science and Technology Scholarship supports students pursuing degrees in STEM fields in public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships to almost 5,000 students worth over 38 billion naira since its inception.

