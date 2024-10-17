International airlines have been directed by the aviation minister to hire local caterers for their in-flight meals

For strict compliance starting from January 1, 2025, all foreign airlines are expected to follow this directive

After a Lufthansa representative paid a courtesy call, the information was reportedly leaked

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on behalf of the Federal Government, has instructed international airlines to use local caterers for their in-flight meals.

The effective date of the new rule is January 1, 2025. Photo Credit: FG, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

This was contained in a letter to the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), dated October 15, 2024 and signed by the director overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, H.T. Ejibunu.

The minister said the agency should convey the decision to all foreign airlines for strict compliance.

The new regulation is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, according to a Punch report.

In the letter, Ejibunu stated,

“I am directed by the Minister of Aviation to convey his decision mandating all outbound flights from Nigeria, particularly foreign airlines, to utilize local caterers for on-board meals. You are hereby instructed to inform all foreign airlines of this decision for strict compliance starting from January 1, 2025.”

In a related development, Tunde Moshood, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, confirmed the authenticity of the directive.

He stated,

“Although it is true, the information was leaked following a courtesy visit by a delegate from Lufthansa.

In a recent report, however, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria has been removed from the global aviation backlist as the country’s aviation rating rose to 75.5%.

Keyamo disclosed this as he commissioned the Juhi-2 aviation fuel depot at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Airline offers tickets in dollars to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier, Emirates Airlines, recently has open ticket booking on Nigerian routes in dollars.

The airline said the service will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER. EK783 will operate between Dubai and Lagos.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300ER serving Lagos will operate with eight first-class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 seats in Economy Class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng