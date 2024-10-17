Nigeria has been removed from the global aviation blacklist after its rating rose to 75.5%

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this and said Nigerian airlines can now acquire more aircraft

The country’s global aviation rating rose sharply from 49 to 75.5% after it signed the Cape Town Convention in August

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria has been removed from the global aviation backlist as the country’s aviation rating rose to 75.5%.

Keyamo disclosed this as he commissioned the Juhi-2 aviation fuel depot at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, raises hopes for the aviation industry Credit: Keyamo/Facebook

Source: UGC

Nigeria’s global aviation image rises

The minister indicated that Nigerian airlines can now access dry-lease aircraft with the latest status.

The country’s aviation rating rose from 49 to 70.5% after it signed the Cape Town Convention Practice ordered by the Nigerian government.

Due to the new rating, Keyamo assured air passengers that Nigerian airlines will have more aircraft, asking Juhi-2 to increase its capacity to handle the influx of aircraft.

The chairman of Juhi-2, Patience Dappa, said the depot’s commissioning is an infrastructural project and a testament to the firm’s share belief in innovation in aviation management.

He said:

“As Nigeria's largest airside jet fuel depot, this facility spans 46,000 square meters and boasts an impressive storage capacity of 15 million litres of Jet A1 fuel.

She disclosed that Juhi-2 is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s continued growth in aviation while building the project.

More airlines to access dry-lease arrangements

According to a report by BusinessDay, Dappa disclosed that the facility will service airlines, cargo operators, private jets, and other aviation stakeholders to ensure a world-class fuel service, reduce downtime, and increase operational efficiency.

FG threatens to move British Airways Virgin Atlantic from Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has officially complained to his British counterpart about the British authorities' denial of Air Peace's request to use Heathrow Airport.

Due to the slot system, Air Peace, Nigeria's flag carrier, operates flights to Gatwick, a secondary airport.

Due to the slot system, Air Peace, Nigeria's flag carrier, operates flights to Gatwick, a secondary airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng