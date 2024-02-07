The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency reiterated that the ban to the Niger Republic still holds

It, however, gave three exceptions to the rule in a statement officially signed by the agency

They include over-flight aircraft traversing Nigerian airspace, aircraft in a state of emergency, and special flights.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has confirmed that the ban on flights between Nigeria and Niger Republic still subsists.

The Niger Republic's borders were closed and designated as a "No-Fly Zone" by ECOWAS. Photo Credit: FG, Niger Republic

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NAMA, Abdullahi Musa.

The agency, however, clarified that the authorised exemptions to the ban are in three categories and include over-flight aircraft traversing Nigerian airspace, aircraft in a state of emergency, and special flights, according to a Vanguard report.

This development follows the military coup that saw the legitimately elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, overthrown by General Abdourrahamane Tchiani on July 26, 2023.

Consequently, the Niger Republic's borders were closed and designated as a "No-Fly Zone" by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

Reuters reported that three countries, namely Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, quit ECOWAS on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Other resolutions reached

The closing of the air and land borders between ECOWAS member nations and Niger, as well as the creation of a no-fly zone for all commercial flights to and from Niger, were among the measures passed during the summit.

Musa said the Niger administration has stopped flights into Nigeria and planes overflying it as payback.

The statement read in part:

“As of 0600 UTC on August 3, 2023, aircraft departing from or arriving at aerodromes within the Niamey Flight Information Region (FIR-Nigerien Airspace) were prohibited from entering Kano FIR until further notice.

“Following standard procedures, the NOTAM transitioned into an Aeronautical Information Circular, AIC, on January 29, 2024. The AIC reiterated the suspension of all commercial flights between Niger and Nigeria, as well as flights overflying Nigeria to Niger.

However, certain exemptions were outlined, including over-flight aircraft passing through Niger airspace, aircraft in a state of emergency, and special flights.

It added that the suspension of flights can only be lifted by the Minister of Aviation and AeroSpace Development as approved by the Presidency and ECOWAS.

