A helicopter crash occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, carrying eight people, including crew members

The incident, which took place around 11 a.m., involved personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has confirmed the incident and also update

Some personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were involved in a tragic helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

In a statement, NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye confirmed the incident, stating that the helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, had been engaged by NNPC Limited.

The copter crashed at 11:22 a.m. along the waterways in Port Harcourt when the helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, took off from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

A total of eight persons were confirmed on board, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The authorities said in a statement that rescue efforts have been activated and that the aircraft was ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.

NNPC statement reads:

“On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

"There were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members). The appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement. Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

"We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation."

Festus Keyamo confirms the incident

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has confirmed the incident, explaining that the helicopter is Sikorsky SK76 operated by East Wind Aviation.

Keyamo in a statement via his X account, expressed deep concern over the incident while confirming that three persons on board had lost their lives.

Part of his statement reads:

“The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified, and emergency response teams were immediately activated. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the National Safety Investigation Bureau, and other relevant agencies. Neighbouring aerodromes have also been notified for assistance.

“While no Emergency Locator Transmitter signal was received, manual efforts to determine the accident location are underway. All available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivors. So far, three bodies have been recovered."

