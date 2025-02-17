Graduates of agriculture from UI, FUNAAB, or UNILORIN have been afforded a grant opportunity in Nigeria

The Graduate Agripreneur Programme Cohort 2025 is open and it offers grants and land resources for beneficiaries to aid their start or scale their business

Legit.ng gathered that applications opened on Monday, February 17 and ends on Monday, March 3, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience with good knowledge of agriculture and the Nigerian economy.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation has opened applications for its 2025 graduate agripreneur programme.

In a press statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, February 17, BATN Foundation called on young Nigerian graduates from some tertiary institutions to apply for the 2025 edition of its flagship Graduate Agripreneurship Programme (GAP).

BATN Foundation offers grants to graduates of Agriculture from UI, FUNAAB, and UNILORIN. Photo credit: @BATNFoundation

Source: Twitter

The foundation said selected participants would receive N27 million in grants, alongside access to land resources, mentorship from industry experts, and comprehensive capacity-building training to develop their technical and entrepreneurial skills.

Three federal government-owned higher institutions: the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), the University of Ibadan (UI), and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), partnered with the BATN Foundation on the project.

BATN Foundation said:

“Over the years, GAP has solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading platforms for supporting the next generation of agribusiness leaders, equipping them with the resources, skills, and mentorship needed to thrive in the agricultural sector.

“The 2025 edition of GAP continues BATNF’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture. This year, the programme is being conducted in partnership with three prestigious universities: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), University of Ibadan (UI), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). These institutions are critical collaborators in ensuring the success of GAP, offering a platform for graduates to access the programme’s wealth of benefits.”

Legit.ng understands that the initiative is designed to address the challenges of Nigerian youth unemployment, food security, and sustainable economic growth in the country, equipping participants to create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the agricultural value chain.

Applications for the 2025 GAP programme will be conducted through the websites of the participating universities, with each institution providing detailed application guidelines and links.

Interested graduates are encouraged to seize the opportunity by submitting their applications before the deadline on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Prospective beneficiaries can register via https://forms.gle/MHCf1nKh2ctxN7Ck7 or https://www.unilorin.edu.ng/events/batnf-graduate-agripreneur-program/.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng