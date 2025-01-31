Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has opened its portal for interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for apply for roles within the civil service.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, through the FCSC launched a recruitment drive for various positions in the Federal Civil Service, with applications open until March 10, 2025.

All applications for Federal Civil Service Commission are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March 2025. Photo credit:@asafaabdulwasi2

Eligible Nigerians are encouraged to apply via the official portal, with strict instructions to submit only one application and provide required documents like CV, certificates, and passport photo.

It is important to note that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.

How to apply for Federal Civil Service Commission jobs

Below are steps of how interested and qualified Nigerians can apply for the ongoing FCSC recruitment exercise.

1. Interested and qualified Nigerians are to log on to the recruitment portal: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng

2. Select the role they wish to apply for. Note that applicants can only apply for one role.

3. Submit applicable documents including:

Curriculum vitae (CV)

Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate

Degree/HND/NCE certificate

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB certificate

Primary school certificate

NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate

Birth certificate/declaration of age

Local government identification and

Recent passport photograph

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Civil Service Commission reported that 16,000 Nigerians successfully applied for job openings, despite applicants experiencing portal downtime due to high traffic.

The FCSC's head of Press, Taiwo Hassan, reassured job seekers that the ICT team is working to stabilise the portal.

This is the commission's first entirely digital recruitment process, with roles available across various educational levels and a commitment to inclusivity, including applicants with disabilities.

