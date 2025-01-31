How to Apply for Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment Exercise
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has opened its portal for interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for apply for roles within the civil service.
Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, through the FCSC launched a recruitment drive for various positions in the Federal Civil Service, with applications open until March 10, 2025.
Eligible Nigerians are encouraged to apply via the official portal, with strict instructions to submit only one application and provide required documents like CV, certificates, and passport photo.
It is important to note that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.
How to apply for Federal Civil Service Commission jobs
Below are steps of how interested and qualified Nigerians can apply for the ongoing FCSC recruitment exercise.
Federal service recruitment: 16,000 Nigerians apply as FG advises on what to do during site downtime
1. Interested and qualified Nigerians are to log on to the recruitment portal: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng
2. Select the role they wish to apply for. Note that applicants can only apply for one role.
3. Submit applicable documents including:
- Curriculum vitae (CV)
- Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate
- Degree/HND/NCE certificate
- WAEC/NECO/NABTEB certificate
- Primary school certificate
- NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
- Birth certificate/declaration of age
- Local government identification and
- Recent passport photograph
Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Civil Service Commission reported that 16,000 Nigerians successfully applied for job openings, despite applicants experiencing portal downtime due to high traffic.
The FCSC's head of Press, Taiwo Hassan, reassured job seekers that the ICT team is working to stabilise the portal.
This is the commission's first entirely digital recruitment process, with roles available across various educational levels and a commitment to inclusivity, including applicants with disabilities.
Federal civil service recruitment: Man shows message he got after applying
Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who applied for the federal civil service job displayed the message he received after submitting his application.
He shared a screenshot of the message on social media, confirming his submission after the application process.
The man also shared the position he applied for, while hoping to God that he would get shortlisted.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.