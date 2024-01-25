The NNPCL has stated that a 150 million litres storage facility has been created for storing Port Harcourt Refinery products

It stated that in 2023, about 14 billion litres of white products, comprising kerosene, PMS and diesel, were distributed

The company also said that it will begin supplying aviation fuel to British Airways, Qatar and Air Morocco

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it has constructed a 150 million litre storage facility for the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

NNPC said its retail arm distributed about 14 billion litres of white products in 2023. Photo Credit: Andrew Holton, NNPC

Source: Getty Images

According to the state oil company, the Atlas Cove Jetty, located within the precincts of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos state, is a major installation of NNPCL for receipt and distribution of petroleum products to the western part of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a documentary, it said its retail arm distributed about 14 billion litres of white products in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

White products include Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol; Automotive Gas Oil or diesel; and Dual Purpose Kerosene, otherwise referred to as kerosene.

The oil company stated:

“Powering its way through, NNPC Ltd’s Retail arm, with the largest network in Nigeria, distributed over 14 billion litres of white products in 2023. Its 900 retail outlets played a pivotal role in achieving this feat.”

Read also:

Aviation arm created

The NNPC also said it was making inroads into the aviation fuel supply. According to the company, an aviation arm that would supply fuel to three international carriers has been created.

It added that more airlines will be added to the list as it progresses.

“To expand its operations, NNPC Retail has rebranded its aviation services. With the birth of NNPC Aviation, the company will be supplying fuel to various airlines, including British Airways, Qatar and Air Morocco, with more partnerships in the horrison.”

Why NNPC borrowed N3.3bn to pay back $12bn oil worth

Legit.ng reported that the NNPCL has explained the controversial $3.3 billion crude oil pre-payment loan it signed with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in 2023.

Femi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPCL, disclosed this in an interview with journalists.

He said the 'Project Gazelle' deal was ultimately geared to provide dollar financing to the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng