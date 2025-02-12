Afrijet Business Service, an airline owned by the Gabonese government, has made its first-ever flight to Nigeria

The historic flight marks a significant development as businesses move to strengthen regional connectivity

Several airlines are operating in Nigeria, both local and international, including Air Peace, Max Air, and United Nigeria Airlines

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Afrijet Business Service has made its first-ever direct flight from Libreville, Gabon, to Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Ugandan airline, Afrijet begins direct flight to Nigeria Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The airline, owned by the Gabonese government, described the launch as a huge step in its expansion strategy, providing a crucial link between two key energy hubs in Central and West Africa.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Nyl Moret-Mba, Afrijet’s General Director.

How the airline plans to operate

The airline announced it will operate twice weekly flights using an ATR 72-600 aircraft, with eight business-class seats and 54 economy-class seats.

Also, departures from Libreville to Port Harcourt are scheduled for Tuesdays at 9:15 PM and Fridays at 3:30 PM.

Return flights from Port Harcourt to Libreville will run on Wednesdays and Fridays, arriving in Gabon at 12:30 PM and 7:15 PM, respectively.

Part of the statement reads:

“This new route significantly shortens travel time, bringing Port Harcourt just 1 hour and 15 minutes from Libreville.

"It also offers direct connections to major cities across Central and West Africa, including Douala, Pointe-Noire, Port-Gentil, Malabo, and even Johannesburg."

Additionally, Afrijet revealed its plans to introduce a new direct flight from Libreville to Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

This service will be launched on February 19, 2025.

The 1-hour, 45-minute flight will run every Wednesday, departing Libreville at 3:45 PM and Bangui at 6:30 PM.

Airject added that the service will be operated with a CRJ 900 aircraft, accommodating 90 passengers, Punch reports.

Moret-Mba stated:

"These new direct routes between Libreville, Port Harcourt, and Bangui are a key milestone in improving regional travel.

“By reducing logistical barriers, we are enhancing connectivity between Central Africa and Nigeria, making travel faster and more comfortable for our passengers.”

What Afriject is looking forward to

Afrijet said it expects the new service to significantly benefit the oil industry by easing personnel movement, facilitating trade, and enhancing cultural exchanges between these strategic regions.

The airline also announced plans to expand its operations, with four weekly flights in each direction starting in April 2025, doubling the current frequency.

Lagos state signs deal for Lekki-Epe International airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government has taken a major step in the construction of Lekki-Epe International Airport.

The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Summa Group, a globally recognised construction firm.

Sanwolu said the airport project is an essential part of his administration’s vision to improve connectivity in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng