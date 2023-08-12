International airlines in Nigeria: companies operating in the country

Nigeria is one of the most populous countries and has the largest economy in Africa. The country has various international airlines, allowing people to travel from one destination to another. If you are looking forward to travelling worldwide, here are some of the top international airlines in Nigeria.

Nigeria is a major hub for air travel on the continent, with several airports serving domestic and international destinations. The country has several airports operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Check out some of the Nigerian international airlines doing great in the country.

List of international airlines in Nigeria

Nigeria boasts a thriving aviation industry with various international flight companies operating across the continent. Here is a list of the best international airlines in Nigeria.

1. Emirates Airline

Emirates is a United Arab Emirates Airline established in 1985 by the government of Dubai. It has over 250 aircraft for passengers and cargo services. It's one of the best international airlines in Lagos.

When you fly first class with Emirates Airlines, you will be treated to high-rate entertainment and world-class private suites and lounges. The company has offices in Nigeria, including Victoria Island in Lagos and the Central Business District in Abuja.

2. Air Peace

Air Peace Limited is a private Nigerian airline founded in 2013 with its head office in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria. Nigerian lawyer and businessman Allen Onyema is the owner of the airline. It is the largest operator in Nigeria and West Africa.

Air Peace, which offers passenger and charter services, serves Nigeria's major cities and travels to various West African and Middle Eastern locations. Air Peace is a technology innovator, having purchased the newly created Boeing series in the last four years.

This applauds plans to expand the number of routes and operations to China, Guangzhou, and Mumbai, India, in the coming years.

3. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was founded in 1919 in the Netherlands. The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the oldest operating airline in the world; they operate to over 145 destinations. It has three flight classes; the services are unique to each class and travel hours or distance.

The chairs in business class have charging connections and allow you to lie down or rest your arms. The KLM airline's Nigerian office is at Adeola Odeku, South Atlantic Petroleum Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

4. Qatar Airways

Are you looking for the best airlines operating in Nigeria? Consider Qatar Airways, one of the best airlines in the world. It was founded on 22 November 1993 by the government of Qatar. Qatar Airways flies to over 150 international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

The Nigerian office of Qatar Airways is on the 2nd Floor, Ecobank Building, Plot 21, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. Qatar Airways operates flights from Nigeria's major international airports; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and Abuja Muritala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

5. Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc is one of the top airlines in Nigeria. It was founded in 1953 by the Moroccan government. The Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos is home to Royal Air Maroc.

Royal Air Maroc's Nigerian office is at Akin Adesola Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos. Royal Air Maroc schedules international flights to Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Europe.

6. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines was founded on 20 May 1933 as Turkish State Airlines as a department of the Ministry of National Defense. The flight company operates over 340 destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Turkish Airlines has an operational fleet of 24 cargo aircraft, and the company's cargo division, Turkish Cargo, serves 82 destinations.

7. Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, previously Ethiopian Air Lines (EAL), was founded on 21 December 1945. The government of the country entirely owns it. The company's tagline is "The New Spirit of Africa."

Ethiopian Airlines' hub and headquarters are located at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, from which it services a network of 125 passenger destinations, 20 of which are domestic and 44 freighter destinations.

It's Africa's largest airline in terms of passengers transported, destinations served, fleet size, and revenue. It is also the world's fourth-largest flight company regarding the number of countries covered.

8. British Airways

British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom and one of the largest and most well-known flight companies in the world.

British Airways operates an extensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting passengers to destinations all around the globe. The operator is known for its distinctive "Speedbird" call sign and logo, symbolising its legacy and long history in aviation.

British Airways has made international flights in Nigeria easy. The company offers daily flights from Lagos and Abuja to London, connecting flight options to various destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

9. Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines is a major American airline and one of the largest in the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta operates an extensive network of domestic and international flights, serving destinations across six continents.

It has pioneered various aspects of air travel, including technology, customer service, and environmental sustainability. The company offers a range of cabin classes, including economy, premium economy, business class, and Delta One (first class).

The airline operates daily flights from Lagos to Atlanta, connecting flights to destinations in the United States and other parts of America.

10. South African Airways

South African Airways has a history dating back to 1934 and has been a prominent airline in Africa, serving domestic and international routes. It is the national airline of South Africa and operates flights to over 40 destinations in more than 20 countries.

It is also one of the best internationally operating airlines in Nigeria. The company provides daily flight services from Lagos to Johannesburg, offering connecting flights to various destinations across Africa, Asia, and America.

The international airlines in Nigeria are catalysts for cultural exchange, economic growth, and personal exploration. They also aid in transportation, making travelling from one continent to another seamless.

