The minister of interior has finally launched the anticipated online portal for passport application on January 8, 2024

The development is expected to ease the passport application process for citizens who would usually have to queue for passport

The minister also stated that the online passport application will serve international and Nigerian applicants

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, is launching the first online portal for passport application in Abuja today, January 8, 2024.

The minister said this during a demonstration session of the online portal on Friday with the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Adepoju.

According to Punch report, Tunji stated that the online passport application will serve international and Nigerian applicants.

He said:

"The new online system represents a significant win for Nigerians seeking passports. No longer will they contend with long queues, cumbersome paperwork, and opaque procedures. Instead, they can expect a faster, more transparent, and more secure path to obtaining travel documents."

The minister stated in December that applicants from Nigeria will pay N25,000 for 32 pages with a five-year validity and N70,000 for 64-page passports with a 10-year validity.

However, foreign applicants will pay $130 for a five-year validity period and 32 pages, while those who prefer a 10-year validity period and 64 pages will pay $230.

How to apply

Visit the Official Website http://passport.immigration.gov.ng and click on apply for a passport

Fill in your NIN to auto-fill your data from NIMC.

Complete other data fields as required.

Upload your ICAO standard passport photograph that meets and other supporting documents.

Walk into an Immigration Office for your Biometric Capture.

Your passport is ready for collection within two weeks.

