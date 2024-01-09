Nigerian Aviation Handling Company has abandoned the planned increase in the rate of safety threshold paid by airlines

This is even though the company has already spent about N1 billion on the ongoing construction of its export processing centre

The company said its decision is informed by its vision for Nigerians to embrace additional airlines coming into the sector

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has cancelled any prospective review of the safety threshold rates for airlines and its other clients.

The decision came despite the corporation having spent about N1 billion building its export processing centre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, on the back of the recent economic crisis.

Previous review was two years ago

The last time the nation experienced a significant economic downturn since it last evaluated its rates through the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) was less than two years ago.

This was stated by Indranil Gupta, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NAHCO, in an interview with journalists.

According to Independent.ng, the handling businesses reviewed the safety threshold fees for airlines from approximately $400 to $1,300 for a Boeing 737 or its equivalent for international airlines.

Similarly, depending on the kind of aircraft, the new rate for domestic carriers was evaluated and revised to N20,000 or N70,000.

No more reviews

Gupta announced that NAHCO would not review the handling rates because it was a responsible organization.

Instead, it stated that while more airlines enter the market, the business will promote flying among Nigerians.

He said:

“My happiness like I said earlier is to see more Nigerians flying. We need to be aware that some of the things that need to be done have been done. For example, some changes happened on the cargo side and those things became necessary.

"For me, the naira devaluation is having a smaller impact. The biggest impact is the cost of diesel, manpower, and others. These things have gone up significantly because of the current situation.

