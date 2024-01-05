An amazing opportunity has surfaced for Nigerian teachers to participate in a professional learning program in the United States.

The learning program is for six weeks and features academic seminars at a host university and co-teaching placements at area schools.

Successful participants would observe classrooms, team-teach, and share their expertise with educators and students.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program is inviting Nigerian teachers and others for a six-week professional learning program in the United States.

The programme features academic seminars at a host university and co-teaching placements at area schools.

Eligibility

According to FTEAP, the programme is for secondary-level educators from participating countries and territories.

During the programme, Participants would observe classrooms, team-teach, and share their expertise with educators and students.

Participants would also take part in civic and cultural activities in their host communities.

