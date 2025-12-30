The United States carried out military strikes in several regions in 2025, including Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, the Caribbean, and the Pacific

Nigeria was added to the list after a Christmas Day airstrike targeted ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto state

US officials said the operations were aimed at counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics efforts

The United States has carried out military strikes across several regions in 2025, with Nigeria becoming the latest addition following an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump on Christmas Day.

Trump announced that US forces launched a strike against Islamic State (ISIS) militants operating in northwest Nigeria, particularly in Sokoto state, describing the targets as terrorists responsible for violent attacks.

President Trump's order of attack on ISIS militants in Sokoto state, expanded the list of regions where the U.S. has conducted strikes in 2025.

U.S. military activity in regions such as Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and the Pacific has raised questions about Washington's evolving counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics strategies, the legal justifications for cross-border operations, and the humanitarian consequences for affected nations.

U.S. officials have cited the need to disrupt terrorist or criminal networks, while governments and civil society groups have raised concerns about sovereignty, civilian safety and international law.

Countries and Regions

Following the development, reports have highlighted other regions and countries where the US conducted military operations this year.

In this article, Newsweek details some of the key regions that the U.S. has struck over the course of 2025.

Nigeria

On Christmas Day, Trump announced a U.S. airstrike against ISIS militants in northwest Nigeria. The operation, which was coordinated with the Nigerian government, targeted militant camps in Sokoto state.

Trump said the strike was aimed at "ISIS terrorist scum" responsible for attacks on Christians, though Nigerian authorities have repeatedly stressed that terrorism in the country targets both Christians and Muslims.

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said:

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries!

"I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

A video released by the Pentagon appeared to show a missile launched from a naval vessel during the operation. The strike marked an escalation in the U.S. involvement in Nigeria's ongoing fight against militants linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province).

Syria

Earlier in 2025, US forces launched multiple strikes on ISIS fighters, weapons depots, and infrastructure in Syria. The attacks were carried out in response to a deadly assault on American service members.

"This is not the beginning of a war, it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump's leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people." Hegseth wrote on X.

The US carried out military strikes in several regions in 2025, including Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Somalia

In February, President Trump ordered precision airstrikes in Somalia targeting a senior Islamic State leader and his associates, as part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Horn of Africa.

Yemen

In April, US forces struck the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port along Yemen’s Red Sea coast. Reports from local media indicated that dozens were killed in the attack.

Iran

In June, Washington carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which the US administration said significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The Caribbean

Beginning in September, the US conducted strikes on vessels in and around Venezuelan waters and parts of the Caribbean Sea. The Pentagon said the operations were aimed at disrupting narco-terrorist networks.

The Pacific

US forces also launched strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean allegedly linked to transnational drug traffick!ng operations.

Reports indicated that more than 100 people were killed in dozens of strikes across the Caribbean and Pacific regions since September.

FG reacts to US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

