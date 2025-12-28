Nigeria’s security crisis has continued to dominate headlines in 2025, with insurgency-related deaths rising sharply across several regions

A leading policy analyst, AbdulRasheed Hussain, has urged urgent international military intervention to stem the violence

He identified seven states as the most affected, warning that insecurity there is eroding public trust and national stability

A Nigerian policy analyst, AbdulRasheed Hussain, has listed seven states in Nigeria that he believed should be the focus of further United States air strikes to tackle terrorist activities.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Hussain pointed to the rising insecurity and high death tolls in several regions.

States named for urgent military intervention

Hussain wrote:

“For me, I would say based on reported deaths, these states like Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau, Benue will need urgent military interventions. These are some of the most violent states in 2025, consistently recording high numbers of deaths from insurgency. These regions illustrate the scale of insecurity that continues to undermine national stability and erode public trust.”

The analyst stressed that the listed states had consistently witnessed violent attacks and insurgency-related deaths throughout 2025.

He argued that the scale of insecurity in these regions had weakened public confidence and posed a serious threat to national stability.

According to Hussain, urgent military intervention was necessary to curb the activities of insurgents in these states. His remarks highlighted the growing debate over whether international powers, particularly the United States, should intensify military operations in Nigeria to support the fight against terrorism.

Christmas airstrikes in Sokoto

On December 25, 2025, the United States carried out joint air strikes with Nigerian forces in Sokoto State, targeting Islamic State-linked camps.

The operation was described as one of the most significant foreign-enabled military actions on Nigerian soil.

The strikes, directed by US President Donald Trump and approved by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, were aimed at degrading ISIS operational capabilities in north-west Nigeria. According to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), the attacks focused on terrorist camps in Sokoto and resulted in the deaths of multiple fighters.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed that the government provided intelligence support, stressing that the strikes were “precision hits” against designated targets.

While the government welcomed the intervention, critics such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) warned that allowing foreign military operations on Nigerian soil could undermine national sovereignty.

The incident highlighted both the scale of insecurity and the growing international involvement in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Terrorists relocate to new places after US air strikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were indications that suspected terrorists in northern Nigeria had begun relocating following missile strikes carried out by the United States of America on the night of December 25.

Credible community leaders told Sunday PUNCH that they noticed movements as hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks.

President Donald Trump announced on December 25 that the US military carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Nigeria. The federal government confirmed the strike, stating that it had given support to the US and that the attacks were directed at targeted areas being used by terrorists.

